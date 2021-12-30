The Olean Times Herald printed an excellent article on the risks to pets during the holidays. Be cautious as you pack up and discard decorations, tinsel, lights, wrappings and especially the sharp and shiny aluminum ribbon and other string-like things which can damage their digestive tracts.
Holly, mistletoe and poinsettias can cause your cats and dogs to get very sick. Who knew that chocolate, especially baking chocolate can be toxic to animals, even as much as two ounces can cause severe reactions?
Better to keep the sweets to yourself. Grapes, currants and raisins can cause kidney failure in animals, so keep the last of those fruits away from your pets, even if they are in baked goods.
Dogs are especially sensitive to the sugar-free sweetener called Xylitol which is used in ice cream, mints, baked goods as a sugar substitute. If you think your pet may have eaten one of these things, call your vet or the Pet Poison Helpline, (855) 764-7661. That’s a good number to keep on hand year-round.
NEWS FROM A FRIEND OF THE SPCA: Longtime SPCA volunteer and benefactor Meg Mahoney, who is in the process of completing her Celebration of Canine Lives Sanctuary in the hills above Ischua, recently sent a newsletter bringing readers up-to-date on her progress.
She mentions one of her favorite dogs at the SPCA, named Reagan, who caught the eye of a woman who lived on Lake George. Because Reagan had a very high “prey drive” and Susan had cats, Meg said it wouldn’t have been safe for the cats, so Susan couldn’t adopt Reagan because her cats’ safety was her number one priority.
Megan writes, “Susan and I kept in touch over the years … but we’d never met, as she lived seven hours away. Fast forward to the present day, when Susan messaged me that she was looking for a playmate for her black lab, Cooper.
“I immediately thought of the litter of puppies that Rescue Pups in Friendship had taken in, and the mom and all the puppies but one had been adopted into loving homes. I sent Susan a picture of the puppy.”
The rest is history, and Noah (middle name Reagan, after the original dog) is now living happily with Susan and her family having many adventures with Cooper every day.
Meg is hoping her sanctuary will be ready to receive guests by next fall or winter. She’s working now on “Gee’s Home” another of her SPCA favorites, “aka the barn renovation”. Inside, each dog will have his or her own individual room with a dog door leading to their own small yard outside. The property has miles of trails for long walks for the dogs and a huge play yard.
A COVID VACCINE FOR PETS?
Dogs and cats can catch the virus, but they seem to play little or no role in its spread, according to the Science Times.
Although many zoo animals have been vaccinated, cats and dogs have not. Although feasible, it’s not a priority because although they can catch the virus, they play no role in spreading it, and rarely get sick from it themselves.
There have been articles telling people who test positive to isolate from family and pets though, so their virus doesn’t spread to the family or pets. The risk to pets is so low, that it’s really not worth giving them a vaccine. There are vaccines in development though, should it ever become a problem.
But if pet owners get vaccinated, there will be no passing of the virus to their cats and dogs.
THANKS TO ALL SPCA SUPPORTERS: The love and support the SPCA gets from its supporters and volunteers is amazing, from bids for the Christmas Tree (thanks to winner Paul Brown Motors) to those who gave support on Giving Tuesday, allowing the SPCA to win several extra prizes.
Regular donors also help, as do those who give memorials, bequests, bring goods to the shelter, and volunteering. We also appreciate those who remember to buy their Amazon goods at Amazon Smile directing a percentage to the SPCA, and give their cans and bottles for the value of the deposit.
Everything helps so much. The SPCA is proud to serve such a caring community and work together for the safekeeping of the cats and dogs. Come visit the new gift shop in the lobby, with crafts handmade by volunteers for your pets.