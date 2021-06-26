A memo just arrived from longtime volunteer Lila Ervay that reads, “Since Covid, our volunteer base has declined significantly, yet all the daily duties at the shelter have had to continue as usual, with many less hands.
“Now that the guidelines have lifted a bit, Jason Berube, our shelter manager, is asking for volunteers to sign up to help walk our dogs and to fold the mountains of laundry that is washed every day. Please step up and help however you can, and whenever you can. Jason hopes at least 10 people will each commit to a couple hours each week.”
The dogs must be walked as they build up so much energy if confined, and the laundry to be folded is reaching never-before-seen heights. And we must remember the cats, who always enjoy a playful visit.
If you’d like to help, call Jason at the SPCA, (716) 372-8492. You’ll be joining a very friendly group of animal lovers, giving back to our community shelter.
IN MEMORIUM: Many people give donations to the SPCA in honor of someone who has died. It’s a lovely gesture that honors the people who have passed and at the same time helps support the care of the animals. Never in the history of the SPCA has there been such an outpouring of gifts as those in honor of Lila’s late husband, Dean Ervay.
These gifts will be used to replace the windows and doors that funds have been needed to complete.
BIRTHDAY GIFTS: The granddaughters of longtime SPCA supporters Sue and Steve Carlson, Lily and May Eaton, recently brought a huge collection of supplies and gifts for the animals. May asked her friends to bring items for the SPCA instead of gifts for her, and they came through with flying colors.
It’s a lovely way for kids to learn to care about others.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Volunteer Mimi Smith provides a monthly calendar of SPCA events. For the last year it’s mainly said “Dates to be announced.” Finally, as COVID restrictions lift, some hope is returning:
• Art in the Park/Taste of Olean will take place in July at War Veterans Park. Watch for the date.
• Aug. 13, the SPCA booth will be at StrOlean once again on North Union Street.
• On Sept. 18-19 a yard sale will be held, location to be announced.
• A Trunk or Treat event will be held at the Olean Public Library the weekend of Oct. 30. Details to follow.
URGENT PET CARE CLINIC: Dr. Katie Gies plans to open an urgent pet care clinic at 700 W. State St. in the Westgate Plaza. This is good news for pet owners who have had to take their pets as far as Orchard Park in emergencies or after hours.
They will have three full-time skilled professionals in the first year, and four in the second. Services will include diagnostic testing, in-house laboratory, blood pressure and EKG, pulse monitoring, oximeter, imaging and ultrasound.
Urgent care for humans has spread across the country, and this seems to be the next innovation.
“A pandemic pet boom has heightened demand for clinics, drawing more investors to veterinarian real estate,” stated an article in the New York Times about taking care of your new best friend.
SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 N. across from Pleasant Valley Nursery, Olean, NY 14760. Open Tuesday-Saturday noon to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Monday. Visit the SPCA Facebook page or pet finder.com to take a look at the animals for adoption; (716) 372-8492.