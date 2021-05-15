The way the SPCA in Cattaraugus County shelter is configured, all the dogs have an outside dog run, and the cats have big “cat rooms” where they are free to mingle, climb their cat towers and lounge on carpeted shelves and cubbies.
These interior rooms are spacious, but are in the center of the building, so the cats have no access to the outdoors. Now Jason Berube and Justin Frazier are building the cats a patio of their own, called a “catio.”
Located in the Evans Room, named for Dan Evans, who so generously led the board through the years of rebuilding, the new “catio” will allow 10 cats at a time access to the outdoors in a protected environment.
It should be finished soon, so you’re invited to visit anytime during SPCA hours, just to take a look, or while there searching for a “forever” pet to take home.
SPCA AND PFEIFFER NATURE CENTER: Perhaps you’ll see this in time to drive up to an event the Pfeiffer Nature Center is holding today from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. This is their first annual Trail Sale, an event to celebrate the talents of local craftspeople.
It will be held at the Eshelman Tract, 1420 Yubadam Road in Portville, to showcase their beautiful property there, which is lesser-known than the original Lillibridge Road tract.
The SPCA has been invited to have a booth of their pet-related crafts, including soft beds, bandanas, toys and their famous catnip “Kitty Kickers.” Admission is $1 per visitor.
Remember to watch for future events at the same site later in the summer. This information comes from SPCA volunteer extraordinaire Sheryl Anderson, who just held a garage sale that yielded $433 for the shelter.
KITTEN SHOWER COMING UP: Sheryl also sends a reminder that the SPCA will hold its second annual “Kitten Shower” at the shelter on May 22 from noon to 4 p.m. It’s “kitten season” so there are lots of needs for these darlings, and the public is invited to come and bring a gift for the kittens and greet them.
There will be light refreshments. On the “Kitten Wish List”: KMR powder or cans, dry kitten food, canned pate kitten food, heating pads, microwavable heating discs, thermometers, small stuffed toys, flea combs, nursing bottles, non-concentrated Dawn dish soap, non-clumping litter, paper towels, small fleece blankets, foster homes. Gift cards: Pet Supplies Plus, Chewy.com, Tractor Supply. Cash donations are always welcome.
Please help us give the best care possible to the multitude of kittens in our shelter so we can find them permanent, safe and loving homes.
REPORT FROM THE MANAGER: “We’re currently working on the following projects, in addition to the new “catio”: Fixing doors and windows in need of repair or replacement. Thanks go out to all who donated to make this happen.
“We’re working with Four Mile Brewery and other local businesses to make September a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ month with lots of activities. Microchipping is in the works. As soon as staff is trained and materials are in hand, we will be offering microchipping to the general public for their pets.
“There was a happy story recently about a dog lost for three years that was eventually returned to its family when its microchip was discovered.”
STROLEAN, JUNE 4: Watch for notice of the timing for this great event on North Union Street, where the SPCA will have a booth, crafts and volunteers to tell you all about the great cats, kittens and dogs available at the SPCA and answer your pet questions.
PANDEMIC PUPS SWAMP TRAINERS: A recent story in the New York Times told about the problems people are having training and socializing their pups during this difficult time. It’s hard to socialize them when you have to stay close to home, so dogs aren’t meeting other dogs, people and encountering a variety of “sights and sounds.”
One of the trainers people are consulting suggests getting a 20-foot leash, so the dogs can at least get close to other dogs. They say it’s also important that puppies get enough sleep, ideally 18-20 hours, so they don’t get grumpy. As people begin to go back to the office, some dogs are feeling separation anxiety, as they’ve not been left alone for a long time.
It’s suggested for those dogs, leaving them alone for 30 seconds, then increasing the time little by little will help. People are discovering it’s hard work to train a puppy, and that’s where the trainers come in.
A PUPPY & A CAT FOR ADOPTION: Come meet Colt, a 16-week old lab/terrier mix. Manager Jason Berube says he’s a “super-friendly boy, young but amazing and was rescued from a kill shelter.”
A 9-year old cat named Kief has been at the shelter for several years is hoping for a home of his own. He’s recovered from health issues, is neutered, FILV/FELV negative, and a little shy, “but very handsome,” Jason reports.
SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760 (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays; check out their Facebook page or pet finder.com to see the animals for adoption.