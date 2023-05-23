There are many unsung heroes at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, and one of them is Taylor Graham, the veterinary technician and medical supervisor. She has responsibility for the health and well-being of every new arrival at the SPCA, and keeps tabs on the current residents to be sure they are fine.
It’s a big job, with many emergencies when animals who have been hit by a car, abandoned, starved, hoarded, and more, are brought in. They not only have medical problems, but also issues of trust, so must be cared for medically, and in many cases have to learn to trust people again. This happens with caring and loving staff members.
Shy cats and dogs eventually realize they are safe, and begin to look bright and lively again, interested in all that goes on around them. Taylor sent this message about one such cat:
“Meet Shamrock, the sweetest girl anyone would be lucky to meet! She is an approximately 1-year-old female/spayed domestic short hair. Shamrock is extremely playful and friendly, and loves cuddling up in anyone’s lap who offers her attention. She gets along great with people of all ages, including children. She also gets along well with other kitties and dog friends.
“When she first arrived at the shelter, she was missing all her hair on her hind end due to over-grooming from stress. Since being at the shelter, her hair is growing back beautifully and she is flourishing! Now all she needs is a family and a home to call her own. She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on all of her vaccines.”
WHY SOME PEOPLE DONATE?: We are very fortunate to live in a community that loves animals. And so many of the people who live here are generous with their time and money. It’s essential for the SPCA to have faithful supporters, because costs are high, animals in need never stop arriving, so continuing help vital.
It’s interesting to observe that although there are many animal lovers in the area, it’s a small group that regularly gives financial and volunteer support, including our excellent board of directors and the County legislators. Perhaps people don’t realize that it’s a constant battle to raise funds to keep things going.
So this is a heads up to everyone who cares about animals and appreciates all that is done by the SPCA team. The dog kennels have not been renovated in many years, and are in desperate need. No one wants the dogs to have to continue to be in less than comfortable surroundings. So the board of directors is contemplating a fundraising effort that will allow every kennel to be brought up to state-of-the-art comfort.
They’ve been talking to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, lucky enough to have had a benefactor to allow them to build a brand new facility, and other shelters. Plans will be drawn up in the near future. So please consider setting aside contributions to allow this to become reality, and think of fundraising ideas you could lead that would help.
The dogs will be forever thankful.
FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD: Taylor Graham also sent out an alert that food supplies are running low. Animals like Brutus, who remains unadopted yet, depend on adequate donations of cat and dog food. They all thrive best on Purina ONE and IAMS, which doesn’t upset their stomachs. The shelter is in need of adult dry and canned dog, cat and puppy food.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP: As mentioned in the past, volunteers are essential to the SPCA. Yet even after several “calls for volunteers” there have been few responses, so much of the needed help inside the shelter, walking the dogs, playing with the cats, and holding the fort at our tables at area events is done by a very small group of very nice volunteers. If you can donate, put the SPCA in your wills, or propose to lead a fundraiser, that’s wonderful If you can’t do any of those, please volunteer.
You’ll meet some lovely people and some great cats and dogs. Some don’t volunteer because they fear they will want to adopt every pet they see. Please don’t let that stop you, they can be your friends away from home.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, P.O. Box 375, Olean, N.Y., 14760. Open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Check the SPCA out on Facebook or on petfinder.com.