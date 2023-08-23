SPCA fundraiser on Saturday for dog's surgery

OLEAN — Medical expenses for Kyia, an Australian cattle dog mix at the SPCA have been high since she was left at the SPCA by her owner.
An aggressive sinus tumor needs more care, and the staff has planned a fun afternoon Saturday — Kyia’s Carnival — to raise funds to help pay for this care. Everyone who meets her has fallen in love with this sweet dog.
For a silent auction, several items being offered include:
• A Buffalo Bills large teddy bear
• A free round of golf at the Buffalo Tournament Club in Lancaster
• Keurig air fryer
• Two car wash/wax kits and more
For the basket raffle, again, several items are offered, including:
• A variety of gift certificates
• A lottery scratch-off ticket bouquet
• A Buffalo Bills crunchy pillow
• Two bird houses
There will also be a caricature raffle of Kyia by renowned artist Eric Jones and there will be games for the kids to win prizes, a lemonade stand, a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.
This team works so hard to care for all the animals, and they’re hoping that the extra effort for Kyia will make people aware of her situation, and bring them out for an afternoon of fun that will help her 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N.