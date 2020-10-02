OLEAN — Although a local nursing home had to cancel its plans to host an adoption and collection for the SPCA in Cattaraugus County due to pandemic concerns, shelter officials are hopeful the public will still come through with funds and supplies.
Justin Frazier, assistant shelter manager, said the facility at 2944 Route 16 in Olean always welcomes donations and volunteers. He said a positive note at the shelter is that there are fewer dogs and cats on-hand thanks to an uptick in adoptions since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
He said adoption rates are the highest recorded for the past two years.
“We’re low on dogs because a lot of our animals are going to homes,” Frazier said, speculating more animals are being adopted because more people are working at home due to the pandemic.
“It is a big factor in people adopting” dogs, he continued. “And cats are even getting adopted.”
Despite that, he said the shelter needs items for its current animals including grain-free canned dog and cat food, sponges, paper towels, dry kitten food, laundry detergent, “Advantage” flea medicine, “Hurricane” spin mops, dish soap, brooms and dustpans, “Fabulous” cleaner, slow-feeding dog bowls, “Rescue” disinfectant cleaner available through Amazon, and large 33-gallon trash bags. Also needed are monetary deposits to veterinarians for medical needs, gift cards to local pet stores and cat towers that are five feet high, or 60 inches or less.
Stu Smith, board president of the SPCA, said he, too, is pleased that more cats and dogs have been adopted, and believes it has been a nationwide trend since the start of the pandemic.
He and Frazier said volunteers are needed at the shelter to walk dogs and visit with cats.
Smith also noted the shelter has a good Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release program for cats, but the program could use additional funding.
Marcia Kelly, a longtime advocate of the SPCA, said the organization is “so lucky to be in an area where there are so many kind animal lovers … from kids dedicating their birthday parties to the cats and dogs, to running lemonade stands and bake sales.
“Teachers, bankers, local businesses and many local citizens make donations of money from events they have held, and there is a group of local people who drop off much-needed pet food, litter, towels, toys and more,” she said.
Kelly said that as new animals arrive, many have critical medical issues that need treated.
“The SPCA needs don’t stop,” she stated. “Just the other day a little cat named ‘Sweetheart’ was brought in with severe tooth infections and had to be rushed to the vet … and each visit is very expensive.”
On a final note, Smith and his wife, Mimi, said the shelter will once again open the annual SPCA Christmas Store at the Olean Center Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and will continue with the same hours Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Christmas. Mimi Smith said the store will welcome new and gently used items to sell, with proceeds benefiting the shelter. More information on donations for the store will be published at a later date.
For additional information on the shelter, call 372-8492 Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays; or send emails to frontdeskspcacattco@gmail.com
(Contact reporter Kate ay Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)