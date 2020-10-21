OLEAN — SPCA in Cattaraugus County volunteers will once again open the shelter’s seasonal store from Nov. 14 and throughout the Christmas season at the Olean Center Mall.
The Christmas Paw-tique store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Christmas Eve.
Shoppers will find a variety of items available for purchase including jewelry, linens, seasonal decorations, pet beds, pictures, glassware and many other products too numerous to list. The store will conduct three raffles again this year for items that include baskets, lottery boards with $100 scratch-off tickets and a Cutco galley set.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed toward the high medical bill incurred by the animal shelter. SPCA officials said they were forced to cancel every other fundraiser planned for 2020 due to the pandemic. Therefore, the agency needs the public’s support more than ever and ask that community members to do some of their holiday shopping at the store.