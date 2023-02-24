The SPCA in Cattaraugus has been fortunate to have amazing volunteers over the years. People who love cats, to play with them, brush them, and those who especially care about older dogs and who enjoy walking dogs large and small.
But that’s not all. There are endless tasks to be done in an animal shelter, from folding the laundry, driving cats or dogs to medical appointments, and helping the small staff with numerous details that make the lives of the resident animals safe and comfortable.
And, of course, foster homes and “forever” homes are needed for them all. A few of the active volunteers have moved or have changed life circumstances, so the SPCA is hoping a few good people who love animals will volunteer to join the current crew.
One sterling example is Sheryl Anderson, who has stepped up her volunteering in some great ways. When COVID hit, she sat down at her sewing machine and made hundreds of beautiful masks, available for a donation to the SPCA.
Her next sewing endeavor involved hand-making hundreds of her very popular catnip Kitty Kickers that fly off the shelves at the shelter and public events.
She has since developed Fido Flings so that dogs are not left out. At $5 each, all in beautiful colors and packaged professionally, they make great gifts. She and volunteers hand sew each one. And recently she took her accordion to a restaurant in Buffalo and played vigorously and happily for hours, as an SPCA benefit. If you love animals and want to help, be creative like Sheryl and offer your “own thing” or call and ask how you can help.
“SINGLE & LOVIN’ IT”: A cute ad with that headline and a photo of a happy dog was placed online by NYC Animal Care Center. Our SPCA adapted it with this offer: “Pssst!!! Valentine’s Day is in February and we have some handsome bachelors who will steal your heart in a flash and want to be your one and only … pet that is!
That’s right, even though they have lots of love to give, they have eyes only for humans, not other animals, and are looking for their perfect match during the season of love. Does that sound like you? Stop in through the next month to meet them and we will help you find your forever fur pal. As an added incentive some of our handsome fellas have already been fully sponsored, neutered with all shots, and are ready to go home today. ADOPTION FEES WILL BE FULLY WAIVED.
LOCAL LOST AND FOUND WEBSITE: Loyal monthly donor to the SPCA Sue Carlson recently sent the name of a website she follows “Olean Area Missing and Found Pets." It showed a post of a beautiful dog, and stated, “Remember Baby Girl who was trapped on Forness Avenue in Olean. Well, here she is now. She looks great and has a new home with a man who loves her and takes excellent care of her. This is what I look forward to, Happy Endings”!
Earlier this winter she shared the story of a lost and frightened dog that was eluding capture, despite many efforts. She was skinny, terrified, running wildly around Boardmanville with many sightings. After several days the animal control officer was finally able to trap her, and she finally relaxed and was a calm and lovely dog. Be sure to report any animals in trouble, or being mistreated.
CORNELL FELINE HEALTH CENTER: We’re fortunate to have this resource in Ithaca for help with special cases. They have just announced a new Netflix documentary “Inside the Mind of a Cat,” which they collaborated on.
“This unique film examines the physiology, behavior, and history of our furry friends and their special bond with people. Forget everything you know about cats. A new generation of scientists is challenging preconceptions,” says Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Center who worked on the documentary.
PETFINDER.COM: This is another wonderful website and shows photos and gives descriptions of every animal available for adoption in a wide variety of shelters, including the SPCA in Cattaraugus County. It’s an easy way to check out many of the dogs and cats at our local shelter.
If you want to see who is available, take a look before you visit, and then a team member will bring you the dogs you want to meet, or take you to visit the cats who have caught your eye.
ARISTA,THE CALICO CAT: Taylor Graham says Arista arrived at the shelter at the end of December after being found outside so weak she could hardly stand or walk, and they feared she might not survive. Vet Care of Cuba determined she had diabetes, and hospitalized her, hoping she could be stabilized and that she’d begin to eat without a feeding tube. A day after she returned to the shelter she began to eat, and has continued to improve week by week.
She is showing her personality and is walking around. Arista is truly a fighter and a miracle. She gives us hope to continue doing what we do.” They are hoping the perfect home for her will materialize.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is at 2944 Route 16N, Olean, N.Y., (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; spcacattco.org or petfinder.com to check out adoptable animals.