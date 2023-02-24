Arista

Arista, this rare calico, was found shivering this winter and has fully recovered, hoping for loving home.

 SPCA in Cattaraugus County

The SPCA in Cattaraugus has been fortunate to have amazing volunteers over the years. People who love cats, to play with them, brush them, and those who especially care about older dogs and who enjoy walking dogs large and small.

But that’s not all. There are endless tasks to be done in an animal shelter, from folding the laundry, driving cats or dogs to medical appointments, and helping the small staff with numerous details that make the lives of the resident animals safe and comfortable.

