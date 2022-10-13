LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County SPCA asked county lawmakers on Wednesday for $150,000 to use toward the animal shelter’s 2023 budget.
Cathy Stevens, SPCA treasurer and member of the board of directors, said the group has tried to hold its spending flat, but everything is increasing, including medical costs, which are $16,000 ahead of what expenses were at this time last year.
Minimum wage increases for paid staff, veterinary services and supplies all add up to higher SPCA costs, Stevens said. At the same time, more people are surrendering their pets. The SPCA is also considering bringing in professional dog trainers for behavior assessments and training to make dogs more adoptable, Stevens said.
Many of the dogs at the shelter — including the pit bulls and pit-bull mixes— are difficult to place. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
A three-member veterinarian team from Cornell University spent two days at the Olean shelter earlier this summer and made three recommendations, Stevens said. They include upgrades to animal housing, hiring an executive director and hiring a dog trainer for behavior assessments.
Stevens explained the SPCA has taken in 300 cats and kittens since Jan. 1, and 120 dogs and puppies. The organization has adopted out 200 cats and 115 dogs/puppies and fostered 25 dogs and 23 cats. The current census at the shelter is 35 dogs and 100 cats.
County Legislator Richard Smith, R-Olean, said his neighborhood is “overrun” with cats and no one follows through on his complaints.
Stevens said the SPCA wants to revive the popular trap, spay and neuter program that trapped 90 cats in Olean.
The SPCA is also going to have a workshop this fall where people can make shelters for individual feral cats.
