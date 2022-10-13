Kittens at SPCA

These two kittens were among the many felines and dogs at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County shelter in Olean, where staff and volunteers have seen resources stretched by increased costs.

 SPCA in Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County SPCA asked county lawmakers on Wednesday for $150,000 to use toward the animal shelter’s 2023 budget.

Cathy Stevens, SPCA treasurer and member of the board of directors, said the group has tried to hold its spending flat, but everything is increasing, including medical costs, which are $16,000 ahead of what expenses were at this time last year.

