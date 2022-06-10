Over the years the SPCA has been prepared for all kinds of animals that they must help and protect. But turtles were not expected.
Seems the SPCA pond is home to many creatures, and in the spring the turtles leave the pond and try to cross the highway, especially in May and June, their nesting season.
Volunteer Jim Freitag discovered two of the pond turtles had been run over as they crossed Route 16, right in front of the SPCA, so he gathered volunteers — artist Judy Hupf and Sheryl Anderson — to make “Turtle Crossing” signs so people would be aware of the situation.
Additional signs will be posted in a few days. Lynda Burton Dunn from Citizen Printing in Allegany can always be counted on to do a great job with whatever is needed, and this time it’s with the design and printing of more signs, in record time.
LOOKING FOR GOOD HOMES: Hank is a 4-year-old male coonhound mix. His favorite activity is going for walks, rolling in the grass and going for rides to get pup cups. He’s a couch potato indoors who loves to snuggle.
He needs to be the only animal in the family, but is great with kids and strangers. Hank needs a diligent owner, as he knows just how to climb fences, though he has a heart of gold. Hank is a volunteer favorite at the SPCA who’s been with us far too long. He was adopted once, but returned six months ago due to living circumstances, no fault of his own. He originally arrived in 2019.
Trixie is 13 and has been at the SPCA for 11 years. She is an American pit bull terrier, who is sweet as can be, quite spunky and full of life, says operations manager Justin Frazier.
She walks well on leash, her favorite game is tug, and on occasion loves to tear apart a good squeaky toy or two. She is housebroken and does well with most strangers at this time. She also loves car rides and any snacks she can get get from her friends. She was originally a surrendered for behavior issues and deemed unadoptable, but in the last two years she has had an amazing turnaround. She does well with children 11+ years with a few meet and greets, but should be the only animal in the home.
CATNIP KITTY KICKERS: Sheryl Anderson is endlessly creative, and she has made some colorful cat toys that cats are wild about.
She says they are always available at the SPCA store in the lobby. They’re firmly packed with 4 generous tablespoons of dried catnip and polyfill and come with ribbon tails to provide extra playtime fun. They’re festively wrapped and make great gifts for your favorite felines. Just $5 each or a 3-pack for $13.
Our “crafty” volunteers are also happy to make them from your favorite fabric. She also reminds everyone of a lovely handpainted, floral-themed little cabinet on display at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, practically across the street from the SPCA. Tickets are $3 each or two for $5. “Please join us as we livestream the drawing on Facebook on Father’s Day, June 19th.”
”NO MOW” MAY: Something new was tried by Jim Freitag, who has volunteered for years to mow the SPCA lawns and clear the snow in winter. Not mowing allows the nesting birds safety for their newborns, it saves on energy and fuel, and helps the health of the grasses and cuts down on air and noise pollution.
A nice practice for others to consider. And next, a volunteer farmer will bale and take the hay from the fields in June.
VOLUNTEERS: As you can see, the same volunteer names keep appearing. More are needed, as four of the most active volunteers, like Mimi and Stu Smith and Judy Hupf have moved, and Lila Ervay has had to cut down on her volunteer time.
The group that remains is made of up of kind, lovely people who are a pleasure to spend time with. If you have a special skill, volunteer to use it for the SPCA animals. People are really needed to walk dogs, play with the cats, help with the laundry and much more.
Stop by or give a call if you’d like to help. If you have the inclination, they have the assignment.
CUB SCOUTS AND NATIONAL GRID: The Cub Scouts have volunteered to paint the picnic tables, and word is that the tables will resemble cows when they are complete.
National Grid did a great job trimming the overgrown trees for the SPCA. A very much-needed good deed. Thanks go out to all.
POSTAL CARRIER AND SUPPORT DOG: Quite a wonderful surprise to meet Beau, the first support dog used by a U.S. Postal service carrier as he and his partner delivered mail on Main Street last week.
They both seemed to be enjoying themselves.
DOG TRAINING IN AREA: Alexandria Scott owns Liggett Dog Training, a new business in Cuba. She offers obedience and puppy training, based on the individual dog. Reacher her at Alix@alexliggett.com or (570) 939-7358.
Also in the area is longtime SPCA volunteer Meg Mahoneym mahonemt@bonaventure.edu. She has a degree in dog training, a light and loving touch with dogs and is excellent at understanding their communications and behavior. Her website is www.celebrationofcaninelives.com.
CELEBRATION OF CANINE LIVES SANCTUARY: The mission of celebrationofcaninelives.com is rescuing homeless dogs and placing them in permanent, loving homes utilizing comprehensive adoption procedures to ensure dogs and families are well-matched. It’s also to provide lifetime sanctuary for dogs that are difficult to place in adoptive homes due to having significant behavioral and/or medical issues.
SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 N, Olean, NY 14760. (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., closed Mondays. Visit the SPCA Facebook page or petfinder.com to see the specific cats and dogs available for adoption now.