BOLIVAR — The Bolivar Fire Department is the host of the Southwestern New York Firefighters Convention this week as the event makes its return after two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The convention is set for Wednesday through Saturday, with several events on the agenda throughout the week. The fire hall is located at 460 Main St.
Wednesday opens with registrations by fire companies and their auxiliaries, while the kickoff dinner is set for 5 to 7 p.m.
The week's schedule also includes:
• 7 to 10 a.m.: Breakfast at the Bolivar Fire Hall
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendors with their displays at the fire hall
• 9 a.m.: Convention business meeting at Bolivar-Richford High School
• 1 p.m.: AOOF dinner and officers' wives luncheon at the Bolivar American Legion
• 6 p.m.: Water fights at the fire hall
• 7 to 10 a.m.: Breakfast at the fire hall
• 8 a.m. to noon: Dugout competition at the firehall (with judging from noon to 2 p.m.)
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendors at the fire hall
• 9 a.m.: Memorial service at the high school
• 10 a.m. to noon: Convention business/awards meeting at the high school
• 2 p.m.: Firematics at the fire hall
• 7 p.m.: Comic Parade and music by DJ Numo at the fire hall
• 7 to 10 a.m.: Breakfast at the fore hall
• 5 p.m.: Grand Parade at the high school
• 7 to 11 p.m.: Music by The Breakfast Club (featuring 1980s hits) at the fire hall