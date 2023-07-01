ALLEGANY — Lt. Col. Patrick Miller is excited about the upcoming Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert July 15 at the Allegany Fireman’s Park.
It will be the fourth concert fundraiser Miller and a band of family, friends and local volunteers have staged since 2017. COVID-19 concerns caused the concert to be canceled in 2020 and placed on hiatus in 2021 and 2022.
Miller said he’s received a lot of positive feedback over the concert lineup, starting with headline country music artist Conner Smith, as well as area artist Brianna Blankenship of Kane, Pa., Buffalo-born musician Eric Van Houten of Nashville and Maggie Baugh, also of Nashville, who performed at the 2018 benefit concert.
Ticket sales, Miller said, are ahead of comparable times before prior concerts. Add another 400 to 500 people who will buy their tickets at the door and “the place will be packed,” he said. Tickets are $25, with children under 12 free. Advance tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
“We are excited to be able to bring this back,” Miller told the Times Herald on Friday. After three years and some volunteers moving away and others passing away, he had some initial concerns about pulling it off again. Those concerns dissolved as new volunteers and sponsors have stepped up. “We’re all in it to support disabled veterans.”
Miller finds himself in another transition as the concert date nears. He and his wife Ashley are moving from Carlisle, Pa., where he spent the past year attending the U.S. Army War College, to Alexandria, Va. The couple have two children.
After moving in next week, they’ll head to Allegany for the final days before the July 15 benefit concert.
He was posted to the nearby Defense Health Agency headquarters in Falls Church, Va., where he’ll be chief of financial policy. It is the headquarters as well for the Office of the Surgeon General. His wife will be working as a nurse at Ft. Belvoir, Va.
Miller is also in line for promotion to full colonel this fall.
“We are just excited to bring this back,” Miller said. “To bring an artist of the caliber of Conner Smith to Allegany is a big deal.”
Smith, Van Houghton, Baugh and “local phenom” Brianna Blankenship will put on a memorable concert, he said.
Smith, born and raised in Nashville, released a song called “I Hate Alabama” in 2021, which went viral on TikTok and the publicity got him a deal with Big Machine Records’ Valory label. He released an extended play for the label titled “Didn’t Go Too Far” in 2022. The project’s lead single “Learn from It” made the top 40 on Country Airplay. Smith’s second single, “Take It Slow,” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. He released “Creek Will Rise” in 2023.
The Southern Tier Wounded Warrior concert has gotten promotion from Buffalo Bills players and the Bills Mafia, of which Miller counts himself as a member. He’s expecting some Bills and Sabres players and alumni to attend the concert, although he couldn’t say who at this time.
There will be food trucks at the site from the Hungry Burro and Larry’s Food Wagon and dessert food trucks
For more information, check out the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert on Facebook.
“We can’t control the weather, but there will be a lot of tents and the stage will be covered.”
Miller said going back to 2015 and 2016 when he sponsored fundraisers at the Allegany Knights of Columbus, his aim was to promote fellowship and community — and having fun on a Saturday afternoon.
Miller was critically injured in April 2014 when he was shot at Fort Hood Texas in a case of domestic terrorism, yet helped save other soldiers. Three soldiers died in the incident. He received the Soldier’s Medal fore his valor.
The idea for the larger fundraiser for disabled veterans came when he was stationed in Hawaii. It has grown each year until COVID-19 struck, canceling the May 2020 benefit.
Miller’s father, Dr. John Miller, an Olean chiropractor, is one of his biggest supporters promoting the benefit concert, he said. “He keeps me abreast of what’s going on,” Miller said.
Miller is also trying to increase awareness of disabled veterans’ needs and provide an outlet for community involvement. “This area doesn’t have a lot of large events,” he explained. “With this, people can come together for a great cause.”
The Homes For Our Troops Foundation and Western New York Heroes, Buffalo, the Fisher House, where his family stayed while he was hospitalized and St. Bonaventure University Veterans Services will be the recipients of the proceeds from the benefit.
While it is called the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert, the Wounded Warrior Project is not a beneficiary, Miller noted.
“I’m looking forward to the fellowship and enjoying life and having a good time with family and friends,” Miller said. “I’ve never heard anyone say they had a bad time at one of the benefits.”