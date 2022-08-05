SALAMANCA — The Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board seeks public comments on a draft planning document.

STW annually publishes a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) planning document. This is the official strategic economic development plan for Alleghany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The CEDS contains a comprehensive, data-based analysis of the regional economy and assets, strategies for economic development and lists of proposed economic development projects.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social