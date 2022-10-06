CUBA — The Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday at Chamberlain Park, 13 N. Park Ave.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 11 o’clock and the beginning of the walk at 11:15 a.m.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 8:21 pm
A large number of Allegany and Cattaraugus County residents plan to walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
A local woman with Down syndrome, Hollie Nicholson, raised more than $1,000, a personal challenge to raise money for the Walk in honor of her “Grandma Ruth” who has Alzheimer’s.
Because Hollie has back problems, she has been given special permission to ride her three-wheeled recumbent bicycle, known as “Hollie’s Harley,” in the Walk. Her mother, Heather Nickerson, helped Hollie set up a fundraising page, hoping to raise perhaps $100. To date, thanks to the support of family, friends, and even her hairdresser, Hollie has raised $1,120.
Hollie resides in a group home run in Belmont by The Arc. Her mother is a resident of Belfast.
For more information, visit alz.org/wnywalk.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)
