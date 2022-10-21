Southern Tier Symphony

Benjamin Grow is the conductor and music director of the Southern Tier Symphony.

 Era file photo

OLEAN — The Southern Tier Symphony opens its 20th concert series, “Celebrating Masterworks,” this weekend with the first of three concerts featuring the music of three giants of the Romantic period — Richard Wagner, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Antonín Dvorák.

The symphony will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Regina A. Quick Center at St. Bonaventure University and at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bromeley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.

