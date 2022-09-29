OLEAN — The Southern Tier Symphony is celebrating its 20th anniversary of making music in Western New York and Pennsylvania.

“For two decades the Southern Tier Symphony has been bringing professional symphonic music to our area,” said Laura Peterson, STS's executive director. “That’s a reason to celebrate with our community. It’s a tribute to our exceptional conductor and talented musicians and the music they create. We’ll honor our heritage and renew our dedication to passing along a love of music to young and old alike.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social