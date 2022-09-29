OLEAN — The Southern Tier Symphony is celebrating its 20th anniversary of making music in Western New York and Pennsylvania.
“For two decades the Southern Tier Symphony has been bringing professional symphonic music to our area,” said Laura Peterson, STS's executive director. “That’s a reason to celebrate with our community. It’s a tribute to our exceptional conductor and talented musicians and the music they create. We’ll honor our heritage and renew our dedication to passing along a love of music to young and old alike.”
This season is set — performances are slated Oct. 22-23, Feb. 11-12 and May 6-7 — to commemorate the symphony’s success over the years. Audiences will gather for performances at the St. Bonaventure University Quick Arts Center and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Bromeley Theater.
“We’re excited to celebrate our 20th birthday with our audience,” said Ben Grow, music director and conductor of the Southern Tier Symphony. “This season will tell the story of your local symphony through fun, classics and education.
“The first performance includes blockbuster hits,” he said. “Yes, it’s classical music, but you’ve heard these timeless tunes, whether you knew it or not.”
Grow said, “The second performance leans into something more than the standard concert-hall performance. Mozart’s music is the meat. But we’ll dress it up with some banter and storytelling.
“The third performance will be a nod to our history as an organization,” said Grow. “Of course that includes Maestro John Whitney, the Southern Tier Symphony’s esteemed founder. We’ll take a walk down memory lane with some of his hits, like arrangements of the Star Wars music and other beloved soundtracks.”
Grow concludes, “The season is shaping up to be something special. It really is a celebration of the music and the memories of this orchestra.”
In addition to its performances, the symphony has other plans.
“Twenty years is certainly a historical mark, but we aren’t stopping there,” Peterson said. “We are beginning plans for the Symphony’s next 20 years and we’re eager to tell our community more over the course of this 20th anniversary celebration.”