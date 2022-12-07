SALAMANCA — Narcan nasal spray, an emergency medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose, is now publicly accessible in the Salamanca City Central School District.
Narcan Southern Tier Health Care System and Salamanca schools have partnered to increase the accessibility of Narcan on the school’s campus by adding two intranasal doses to each public access AED (automated external defibrillator) cabinets, enabling anyone nearby an overdose victim to administer the potentially life-saving treatment.
“No community and no institution is immune to the opioid epidemic,” said Donna Kahm, President and CEO at Southern Tier Health. “Providing the life-saving availability of Narcan throughout the district allows any responder to render the care necessary to save a life immediately.”
The school district has six AEDs on campus and two at Veterans Memorial Park. Stickers notifying individuals that there is Narcan located in the AEDs were placed in the window of each AED and on the directional signs when entering the buildings. An AED is a perfect location for Narcan because it is easily accessible and sounds an alarm alerting others when the door is opened.
Julianne Creed, Nurse Manager at the school district, helped facilitate the accessibility of Narcan within the school district.
“Access to Narcan can be the difference between life or death for a student,” she said. “Before, we just had Narcan in the nurse’s office. Adding Narcan to all our AEDs is so important in case of an opioid overdose.”
As well as adding Narcan to all the AEDs, Southern Tier Health trained 73 Salamanca school staff members on how to administer Narcan and the steps to take in case of an opioid overdose.
If any area school district would also like to increase Narcan availability or train their staff, reach out to Jordan Yaros at (716) 372-0614 ext. 210 or email mft@sthcs.org.
The Southern Tier Overdose Prevention Program (STOPP) is a community-based opioid overdose prevention and Narcan distribution program established in 2015. Since then, STOPP has trained over 3,800 community members, given out over 5,000 kits and held over 300 trainings.
The program supplies Narcan and training to Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Southern Tier Health Care System is a 501©(3) not-for-profit rural healthcare network serving Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Its mission is to improve the health and wellness of our rural communities. www.sthcs.org.
