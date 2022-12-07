SALAMANCA — Narcan nasal spray, an emergency medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose, is now publicly accessible in the Salamanca City Central School District.

Narcan Southern Tier Health Care System and Salamanca schools have partnered to increase the accessibility of Narcan on the school’s campus by adding two intranasal doses to each public access AED (automated external defibrillator) cabinets, enabling anyone nearby an overdose victim to administer the potentially life-saving treatment.

