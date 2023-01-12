Southern Tier Health Care System

The Southern Tier Health Care System office on North Union Street in Olean.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Five public sites across the Allegany and Cattaraugus counties will allow residents to access telehealth services.

Southern Tier Health Care System Inc. partnered with CASA-Trinity, Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Clarity Wellness Community, Seneca Health, and the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services to expand access to health care services in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The coalition has assessed the broadband accessibility issues in Western New York and established five locations within the two counties, called telesuites.

