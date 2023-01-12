OLEAN — Five public sites across the Allegany and Cattaraugus counties will allow residents to access telehealth services.
Southern Tier Health Care System Inc. partnered with CASA-Trinity, Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Clarity Wellness Community, Seneca Health, and the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services to expand access to health care services in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The coalition has assessed the broadband accessibility issues in Western New York and established five locations within the two counties, called telesuites.
Officials said a telesuite is a private and discrete space located at a community organization equipped with all the technology needed to participate in a telehealth session. Currently, five locations host these telesuites: the Healthy Community Alliance of Gowanda, Randolph Free Library, Wide Awake Club Library of Fillmore, Whitesville Public Library, and Friendship Free Library.
“Tele-counseling has drastically increased in popularity since the pandemic,” said STHCS President and CEO Donna Kahm. “We are thrilled to offer these telesuites throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and give everyone the opportunity to participate in these services.”
Individuals can book a private room at no cost that includes a computer and internet access. Users must already have a telehealth appointment with their provider to utilize a telesuite. The telesuites can be used by individuals who need a private space, do not have a computer or internet, or have long commutes to their provider’s office. With the winter weather in our area, a telesuite is a great alternative for those not wanting to commute to the office or clinic. If you have been wanting to try out telehealth, but navigating technology is daunting, the staff at the telesuite locations will happily orient you and answer any questions you may have. Additionally, the privacy and discreetness of using a telesuite, rather than having an in-person appointment, could be advantageous to those whose barrier to receiving help is the stigma associated with the services.
“Making these telesuites available within the two counties is crucial to the future of healthcare and the health and wellness of our community,” said ACASA Executive Director William Penman.
STHCS has offered distance learning services to area first responders and other agencies since 2018, using similar systems being rolled out for telemedicine. In October 2020, STHCS officials announced a $218,557 grant for development through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Those interested in learning more about the telesuites or would like to reserve one for their next telehealth appointment can visit www.sthcs.org/telehealth.html or contact program coordinator Jordan Yaros at 716-372-0614 ext. 210 or mft@sthcs.org.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)