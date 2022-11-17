Southern Tier deer hunters can expect a cold and snowy opening to the regular firearms big game season that starts Saturday and runs through Dec. 11
“Some hunters prefer snowy weather,” said Ryan Rockefeller, Region 9 big game wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in a preseason interview this week. “Snow can make deer a little more visible and increase your chances.”
In addition, this year’s rut isn’t over and bucks are still chasing after does, Rockefeller said.
There’s also still the late archery and muzzleloading seasons — Dec. 12-20 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
DEC estimates 85% of the state’s 550,000 licensed hunters will participate in the Big Game Season.
All hunters will be required to wear fluorescent orange or pink again this year for safety, Rockefeller noted.
The requirement implemented last year coincided with new regulations extending hours to a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset. “People were concerned about safety with the increased hours,” Rockefeller said. “It was determined that none of the (safety) incidents occurred within that time.”
He added, “It doesn’t seem to have impacted safety. It definitely has increased hunters opportunity to harvest deer at the times when they are most active. It has had a positive impact.”
The archery season started out cold in early October, but the number of reports of successful deer harvests “was up substantially from last year,” Rockefeller said. “Then warm weather slowed things back down. With this week turning colder, we might show another uptick.”
Having been out with his bow earlier in the season, Rockefeller said, “The cold weather seemed to get the deer up and moving. That may trickle into the firearms opener. Usually there is a robust buck harvest on opening weekend.”
The DEC’s program of encouraging the passing up on young bucks seems to be paying dividends of more two- and three-year-old bucks, Rockefeller said. “It’s trending that way. Hunters are doing this of their own accord — passing up on some of the younger bucks.”
Unlike Pennsylvania, where hunters in most part of the state can only take a buck if it has at least three antler points on at least one side, New York does not have an antler restriction on taking bucks.
Rockefeller said a slow decline in the numbers of hunters continues to challenge DEC in managing the state’s deer herd. “There are a lot of competing activities, hobbies and time with family,” he said. “We are trying to find ways to recruit more hunters.”
Special youth hunts helps promote the sport of hunting to new folks. “Getting them out in the field at an early age with a mentor” is a key, Rockefeller explained. Youth as young as 12 and 13 are eligible to hunt with a parent or guardian or another mentor age 18 or older.
Statewide, the 2021 deer take was down by more than 40,000 deer from 2020. The 2020 deer take was 253,990 compared to 211,269 last year.
It’s not as drastic as it seems, Rockefeller said. The 2020 harvest was 33% higher than usual. “It leveled off last year,” he explained. It was the lowest statewide harvest since 2017.
In Cattaraugus County last year, there were 7,728 deer taken including 4,112 bucks and 2,907 does.
Allegany County, hunters bagged 8,375 deer including 4,596 bucks and 3,082 does. Across the Southern Zone, hunters harvested 181,750 deer including 90,376 bucks.
“There seems to be a pretty robust deer herd in the Southern Tier this year,” Rockefeller said. “There were a lot of nice bucks harvested by archers and crossbow hunters. Same with the youth hunt.”
Where you hunt can make all the difference. “The Southern Tier apple crop and acorns were spotty this year” due to early spring frosts. “There’s not as much food out there,” Rockefeller said. “The deer may be staying lower in the fields browsing on vegetation” before they move to higher elevations and are forced to eat more woody browse.
Another thing hunters can do to help the DEC in their deer management plans is report their deer via the HUNTFISHNY mobile app or online.
“I always encourage hunters to go out and enjoy themselves,” Rockefeller said. “It’s been a pretty stressful couple of years.”
Don’t stress about the hunt, he advised. There are far worse things you can do than sit in the woods for a couple of hours — whether or not your hunt is successful.
THE DEC ENCOURAGES hunters to visit the Region 9 deer and bear check station on Route 16 in the town of Holland, Erie County, during opening weekend.
The check station will operate Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hunters are encouraged to bring harvested deer and bear to the check station where DEC staff will determine age and collect biological and harvest information.
Participation is voluntary and helps DEC gather valuable data to assess the status of the area’s big game population. DEC also collects biological and harvest information from thousands of deer across the state each year by visiting facilities that process the venison for hunters.
As in previous years, hunters wishing to donate their harvest to “Hunters Helping the Hungry” sponsored by the Venison Donation Coalition, may drop off a deer at the Holland check station before 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.