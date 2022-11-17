Whitetail buck

New York’s regular firearms season for deer and bear in the Southern Zone opens on Saturday.

Southern Tier deer hunters can expect a cold and snowy opening to the regular firearms big game season that starts Saturday and runs through Dec. 11

“Some hunters prefer snowy weather,” said Ryan Rockefeller, Region 9 big game wildlife biologist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in a preseason interview this week. “Snow can make deer a little more visible and increase your chances.”

