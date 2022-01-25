MOUNT ALTON, Pa. — Passenger counts are soaring at Bradford Regional Airport, leading to a record December with commuter service Southern Airways.
Southern posted a count of 724 passengers landing at, or departing from, the Bradford Regional Airport for the best December in the past five years. In addition to the 724 passengers going to Southern’s two primary hubs in the region, Southern also flew 32 passengers on its Bradford to the Big Apple Christmas fly-away special, which offered weekend same-day trips to New York City for holiday festivities.
The total passenger count for December was 756, officials said.
Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer at Southern, told The Era that several factors went into the growth.
“We’ve been working very hard to stay ahead of the curve in terms of pilots,” he said, adding that large airlines have been having staffing troubles. “We’ve been able to maintain staffing and reliability.
“The market seems to be liking it,” Cestari added. “Another thing I attribute this good news to is we’re doing two flights a day to Pittsburgh and two to Washington-Dulles. People can do a day trip to Pittsburgh, if they are going on a longer trip, they have the choice of two larger hub airports to continue from, through an alliance with United.
“This is the first time we’ve ever served two cities from Bradford, and the market seems to be liking it,” he said.
Getting a rental car company on the airport’s property was another coup. The airport had been partnered with a car dealership for rentals, but passengers were having a difficult time finding it.
“Now that we have Ace Rent A Car on the property, we’re getting inbound travelers who otherwise would have flown to Buffalo and rented a car,” Cestari said.
Helping boost the numbers in December was the special package for a day trip to New York City. It proved quite popular.
“By doing the New York trip, it got people to take a look at the Bradford Airport who had never used it before,” he explained. “We’re planning to do more. We’re looking at some spring and summer excursions like that and evaluating some other destinations.”
While February is often a difficult time for air travel in Bradford, with low temperatures and lots of snow and ice, Cestari is hopeful that the momentum will carry through March, and even surpass the success of December.
Bradford Airport Director Alicia Dankesreiter was thrilled with the news.
“Having our freshly renovated airport so quiet since COVID started had been disheartening so it has been encouraging to see traffic steadily resume and peak at the holidays,” she said. “Enplanements were strong both to Washington and Pittsburgh so this is a good sign that our community is ready to travel again.”
Southern has now seen four consecutive months of passenger growth in Bradford.
“In addition to the record-setting passenger count in December, Southern also posted a controllable completion percentage rate of 99.2% for 2021,” noted Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little. “Following a difficult stretch for other airlines which are having to cancel flights due to staffing shortages, I am proud to say that we have been able to properly crew the flights from Bradford and our other communities without inconveniencing passengers with burdensome cancellations.”
Southern has been the Essential Air Service provider in Bradford since acquiring Sun Air Express in February 2016.