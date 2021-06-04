South Olean Community Garden planning June 12 planting day

OLEAN — For three summers, local residents have had the joy of growing their own produce at the South Olean Community Garden.
After expanding every year out of necessity, the garden at the corner of West Green and South Third streets has run out of room to grow — so demand is high for the 37 available plots for those looking to use their green thumbs.
The community garden will hold its annual planting day June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every plot is expected to be filled.
“We really appreciate the support of Epic Church in Olean, who allows us to use the space for this garden and provides water,” said April Ramadhan, executive director of Rural Revitalization Corporation, which helped fund the garden’s creation in 2018. “Their generosity really helps keep the garden viable every year.”
Ramadhan said the project has dedicated community volunteers that provide amazing leadership at the garden. She said they are lucky because the community support is the reason the garden thrives.
But another great aspect is new gardeners can learn from veteran gardeners, Ramadhan explained, which is why they schedule a planting day every year.
“It gives members of the community a chance to chat, learn from each other and gain valuable tips for a bountiful harvest,” she said. “RRC also provides a lunch for gardeners who have plots at Southside Garden on planting day to encourage members to get together.”
Last year, waist-height beds for older or disabled gardeners were added and quickly became popular, Ramadhan said. Out of the 37 total plots, both regular and waist-height, only a couple were still available at the end of May.
The garden has also received support from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for the last two years. Ramadhan said these grants were obtained by RRC to expand the garden and allow RRC to provide gardening education, garden activities for children and support to new gardeners.
“Garden prep has been great this spring,” she said. “We’ve made some small changes, such as moving our ‘shared’ strawberry plants to a new location. But these things happen every year as we try to make the garden better. Hopefully, our reward this year is more strawberries.”
Although COVID-19 has changed life at the garden the last couple years, Ramadhan said grant funding allowed RRC to be flexible and work to create new safety protocols.
“For example, last summer we asked gardeners to not share tools, but thankfully we had funding to purchase extra tools and gloves for everyone,” she said. “The outdoor location, and the fact that people tend to their garden on their own schedules, allows social distancing to be easily accomplished. “
While RRC is a part of the leadership at the garden, Ramadhan said the garden really belongs to the volunteers of the community volunteers.
“Even though we are the non-profit seeking grants and helping the garden, we are careful to ensure that this garden is driven by the gardeners and the people in the community because it is their community garden,” she added.
For more information about the South Olean Community Garden, email info@rrcorp.org.