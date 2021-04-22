OLEAN — No injuries were reported after a home on South Barry Street was damaged by fire early Thursday evening.
The Olean Fire Department was called at 5:58 p.m. to a report of a fire at 142 S. Barry. A passerby reportedly had witnessed smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters arrived at 6:02 p.m. and found a working fire in the second-floor ceiling and attic space, Chief Tim Richardson reported. The blaze was deemed under control at 6:20 p.m. and, through the use of thermal-imaging cameras, crews determined the fire was out at 6:40 p.m.
All units were cleared from the scene at 7:17 p.m., the chief said.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the house is owned by Nathan and Adam John and is valued at $51,000.
The Olean Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Olean Police Department, City of Olean Code Enforcement, Trans Am Ambulance Service, Cattaraugus County District 4 coordinator and NYSEG and National Grid.
The structure was reportedly under renovation and the damage was estimated at $5,000. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday night, Richardson said.