OLEAN — Kicking off its 24th year today, the Souper Bowl of Caring has continued to evolve in its mission to help those less fortunate in the greater Olean area.
But even as the students who volunteered graduated and the business and organization support ebbs and flows, one thing has remained the same: the devotion to the community.
“We keep doing it year after year, and the students get very enthusiastic about helping,” said Marie Rakus, faculty adviser for the project over the past decade. “A lot of times, the new businesses we have collecting for us are the result of kids reaching out to their parents and getting their businesses involved.”
Students at Olean High School are encouraging area residents to throw a few extra items in their shopping carts this week to donate to the annual food drive collecting items at area schools and businesses through Friday and at houses of worship through the weekend.
The national youth-led program of giving and caring consists of collecting food items and donations the week before the NFL’s Super Bowl championship game. At Olean High, seniors Ishana Ramlall and Naomi Hill are the two student coordinators helping lead the effort.
“We’ve been making posters, reaching out to different people to help the cause, so I think it’s been going very well,” said Ramlall.
“We got a lot more volunteers than I thought we would,” added Hill of the roughly 40 students joining this year. “It’s crazy. I didn’t think this many people would want to do this.”
In recent weeks, the coordinators have been busy getting the word out to recruit volunteers, making the school aware of the upcoming food drive and every job in between. Rakus said they are good sounding boards for ideas and at bringing their own ideas, such as students making their own unique posters rather than copying one look.
“Every year with each new senior coordinator that steps in, it seems like there’s always something that we add or something we do a little differently,” she said. “They often see things that I don’t see, so I appreciate their help.”
Though the drive was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it came back in 2022 and is more needed than ever this winter. Rakus said that non-perishable food items are gladly accepted, such as cereal or cans of food with poppable tops. Financial support and other hygiene and toiletry items are also welcome.
“The Olean Food Pantry services the entire county, so they have had to expand their services and reach out to more people,” Rakus explained. “Anything we can do to assist them is really important.”
Hill has volunteered for the Souper Bowl every year since sixth grade as part of a family tradition with her mom and older brothers. She said it’s an important service for the community, especially for the children who may go hungry when school isn’t in session during breaks and holidays.
“Being able to get more food for the pantries during the school year I feel is a big help to the food pantry,” she said. “All the pantries we work with are non-profits and just volunteer-run.”
The Souper Bowl of Caring often falls a couple of weeks before the winter recess when schools are closed for a week, meaning many students aren’t receiving regular breakfasts and lunches and more food is needed at home.
“We don’t often do something with schools, business and churches working together,” Rakus said. “It’s just a good thing to do.”
This is Ramlall’s first year on the project, but she was also interested in the community service it provides and how this gives back. After the pandemic, Courtney Callahan from the Olean pantry gave a talk at the school, telling the students what an impact COVID-19 had on the number of people who began utilizing the pantry.
“It really had an impact on me, and Naomi as well, just to know that people were suffering during the pandemic,” she said. “It’s a really good way to spread awareness of those who are not as privileged.”
“It helps students be able to give back in a way that they may not realize their inequality,” Hill said. “It’s also a great way to raise money or give back to the collective community as a good cause.”
Rakus said she tries to impart to the students the possibility that anyone can be in need at any time — whether food, clothing or shelter — and encouraged them to be understanding of that and empathetic toward their peers.
“It builds a sense of community within the schools, too,” she added. “It’s nice to have them working together on something so positive.”
In addition to the schools, groups also collecting donations for the Souper Bowl include the City of Olean employees, Eaton Cooper Power System, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Intandem, Islamic Society of the Southern Tier, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, St. Mary of the Angels, St. John the Evangelist and Mt. Zion Christian Assembly.
For more information on the collection or how to participate, email Rakus at mrakus@oleanschools.org.