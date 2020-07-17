ALBANY (TNS) — The 20-year-old son of the regional director for Empire State Development has been charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly causing more than $19,000 in damage to the Albany County Department of Probation building during a May 30 anti-police protest that turned violent.
Brian Yevoli is among 26 people who have been arrested in connection with the widespread violence in Albany that Saturday and on June 2. Nine people face charges of riot or inciting a riot, six have been charged with burglary, three were charged with felony assault — including a man who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a police officer — and four people face charges of felony criminal mischief, according to police records.
Yevoli was arrested Thursday by sheriff's investigators and released on his own recognizance after an online arraignment at the Albany County Correctional Facility.
His father, Michael Yevoli, 50, previously headed the Albany city planning department before working for Columbia Development. In 2016, he was named by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's administration as the regional director of the Capital Region for Empire State Development, the state's economic development agency.
In that role, Yevoli has played an integral role in the phased reopening of the Capital Region during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff's investigators identified Brian Yevoli, in part, through surveillance and private photos that captured footage of episodes of destruction and looting that engulfed the city that Saturday night in response to the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That police officer has been charged with murder, and other officers who were involved in the arrest also have been charged.
Dozens of businesses across Albany had windows broken and other property destroyed as the protests turned violent. The destruction prompted Albany to enact a curfew the following night.
The sheriff's office released a photo they said shows Brian Yevoli kicking in the large windows of the county's building on South Pearl Street, just across from the Times Union Center, close to where a tractor-trailer was set on fire. The office is just a few blocks north of the South End police station where what had been an afternoon of peaceful demonstrations in the city turned violent.
