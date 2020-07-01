OLEAN — New York State has made changes in the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) including cooling assistance for residents of government-subsidized housing.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services said applicant households who reside in government subsidized housing with heat included in their shelter costs are now eligible for a Cooling Assistance Component (CAC) benefit, if all other eligibility criteria are met
The CAC benefit allows for the purchase of an air conditioner or other cooling devices where a person in the household has a medical condition that is exacerbated by the heat. A statement from a health care provider is required.
The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance also announced that requirements for medical documentation for CAC may be waived for applicants who are unable to obtain such documentation due to COVID-19.
OTDA also announced that the dates of operation for the Regular and Emergency benefit components of the HEAP program will be extended from June 30, through Aug. 31, or until the funds are exhausted.
Cattaraugus County Department of Socials Services Deputy Commissioner Nichole Zink said, “The news today of the expansion of these programs provides a welcome relief for families in our community who have been hit hard by the health pandemic.” She added, “Our staff are experts in these programs and are ready to help anyone who needs assistance in completing an application.”
To apply for either the HEAP or Cooling Assistance Component, please contact the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services at (716) 701-3065. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications can be mailed or are available at mybenefits.ny.gov.