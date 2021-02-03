WELLSVILLE — Free throws and spiked balls are back on the hardwood this semester, but high school athletes won’t be going to the mat as COVID-19 protocols score the first points.
The Wellsville Central School Board of Education heard a report from athletic director Erika Aftuck Monday night as she described what will be happening in the gym on game nights for the next several months.
The basketball and volleyball teams are playing in the Allegany County League, but on Feb. 8, the first game, the boys basketball team will be playing out of the league, on home turf, when they take on Hornell’s Red Raiders.
Under the state rules, they are allowed to play teams from bordering counties along with the other schools in the Allegany County League — Cuba-Rushford, Bolivar-Richburg, Genesee Valley, Scio and Fillmore.
For the girls’ volleyball team, Andover is added to the list. However, before it was through for the night, the board approved adding five Andover students who have been practicing with the basketball team to the Lions’ roster.
Cheering for the home team will be limited to players, coaches and statisticians for the winter schedule. According to School Superintendent David Foster, the regulations from the New York State Athletic Association allows two guests per player, but he doesn’t. Foster issued a formal restraint that no spectators will be allowed for the indoor sports.
Instead, he urged fans to watch livestreams of the games.
“I encourage everyone to go to the school’s website,” he said, where they will find the complete sports schedule as well as a link for a live stream of the contests.
Strict protocols are in place for the athletes. They must wear masks and social distance. They will have assigned seats on the sidelines, and on game night they must come ready to play because the locker rooms will be used only as restrooms. Only one bus will be used for away games, with equipment in the front seats and assigned seats for the players.
The balls used for the games will be sanitized during the games as well as the bus.
Yet with all the protocols in place, wrestling is off the mat for this year. Aftuck said it is understandable since there is no way opponents can social distance or wear masks during matches.
On Feb. 9, the girls basketball team will take on Bolivar-Richburg while the boys volleyball team will take on Scio.
The board meeting also included a brief budget session presented by Emily Peavey, school business executive. She said the revenues, supplies and materials and special education sections were a small part of the total district budget, but an important part of the budget, which is impacted by federal funding and state funding, that has yet to be decided.
Unlike in other years, the board meeting opened with Foster telling the board that 58 of those eligible have received the coronavirus vaccination, or about 19% of the staff, including subs and administration.
“We took a survey of those interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine and 300 people responded that they were,” he said.
He assured board members that the school was accommodating those leaving campus to get the vaccination with even administrators taking over when needed.
The board also approved a variety of new employees and staffers for positions. The moves included:
• Ross Munson as the e-sports coach through the STEM 2035 Grant for up to eight hours per week.
• Sarah Marsh as advisor to the International Club.
• Booke Seitz, Hannah Fuller, Sierra Dickerson and Alexander Budinger as non-certified substitute teachers.
• Evan Miller was approved as a student teacher with Carrie Hackford from March 8 to May 4.
• Brian Case was approved as a permanent position of teacher aide, as well as Heather Mesler and Sabrina Schmidt.
• Stephanie Browning to the probationary position of teacher aide.