SYRACUSE (TNS)— Some bars across New York state are creating snarky $1 menus in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new rule requiring food be purchased with alcohol.
The new rules, announced Thursday, went into effect Friday as the latest attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The State Liquor Authority has issued “guidance” on the new rules for bars, restaurants and tasting rooms (such as breweries and wineries), including prohibiting customers from ordering drinks directly from the bar itself to maintain social distancing.
“The purpose of the requirement that food be sold with alcohol is to permit outside and limited indoor dining (outside of New York City), with alcoholic beverages, while restricting the congregating and mingling that arise in a bar service/drinking only environment,” the guidance says. NYC has not yet reopened indoor dining, while Upstate New York has been able to for weeks.
Some pubs have responded with creativity and snark.
Jake Hafner’s Restaurant & Tavern in North Syracuse is selling a variety of $1 “compliance” items, including a “handful o’ croutons,” a bag of chips, and a four-ounce cup of whipped cream.
Harvey’s in Saratoga Springs created a $1 menu offering called “Cuomo Chips.”
“Here’s your food Cuomo,” owner Matthew Brian Bagley wrote on Facebook. “I’ll buy your first chip.”
Sickenberger Lane in Utica similarly said on Facebook it would be serving “our house made potato chips all night long to be served with your alcohol or non alcohol beverage purchase.”
The Lafayette Brewing Company in Buffalo created a $1 menu with options like “the smallest piece of cheesecake in Buffalo” or “just a few grapes, not sure the color.”
But chips or grapes likely don’t count as “food.”
For “manufacturers” like wineries, breweries, distilleries and hard cider makers with tasting rooms, food can also include “items intended to compliment the tasting of alcoholic beverages, which shall mean a diversified selection of food that is ordinarily consumed without the use of tableware and can be conveniently consumed, including but not limited to: cheese, fruits, vegetables, chocolates, breads, mustards and crackers.”
WIVB reports Hamburg Brewing tried to offer Dum Dums — lollipops — for a penny to satisfy the rule, but is now adding $0.01 crackers to all beer orders.
There are also ways for customers to minimize costs while following the new rule. If you’re at a table with a group, one or more “shareable food item(s) may be purchased, so long as it/they would sufficiently serve the number of people in the party.” (This appears to mean customers don’t need to keep ordering food as they order more alcohol.)
LOWEST HOSPITALIZATIONS SINCE MARCH 18
Statewide, hospitalizations because of the coronavirus dropped Thursday to 765, the lowest daily total since March 18.
Less than 1% of Thursday's COVID-19 tests were positive accross the state, while there were 10 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 25,024.
There were 776 additional coronavirus cases in New York state on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 405,551, and there new cases in 42 counties.
"Viruses respond to science and data — not political opinion," Cuomo said Friday. "We know the prescription: masks, social distancing and hand washing. That's how we bent the curve in New York and that's how we've kept our numbers so low as we see frightening spikes in the rest of the country."
Patient hospitalizations were down a total of 48 from Wednesday, while there were 71 newly admitted patients on Thursday.
The number of patients in intensive care units was 179, up 14 from Wednesday, and the number of patients in ICUs with intubation was 98 (+10).