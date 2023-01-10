JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College Alumni Association has a mystery they hope community members will enjoy solving — if they can.
Their 34th annual interactive mystery is planned for two showings at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 28 in the Student Union of the Jamestown Campus.
Once attendees arrive at “Mystery in the Operating Room,” they will be able to mingle with the characters and learn about their personas. As groups, attendees work together, using clues and opportunities to interview a cast of “suspects” to solve the whodunnit. Steve Riczker, executive director of the Faculty Student Association for JCC, led the co-writing of this year’s mystery.
“A lot of things can go wrong in an operating room,” Riczker hinted. ”It’s a silly, fun evening full of food, drinks, and massive speculation.”
After the “crime” has taken place, the groups meet in several different rooms in the Student Union to interview the players and form their theories on who committed the crime, and how. Each group has a facilitator that helps gather information and keep them on track.
“The suspects can lie, deceive, and manipulate the audience to divert them from the truth,” Riczker said. “The stories are tangled, but the answer is always in the information supplied during the events of the evening.”
Admission is $25 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Proceeds benefit the JCC Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, which supports the High School Bowl Scholarship, two tuition scholarships, and a textbook scholarship.