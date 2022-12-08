Solar farm in Allegany

The $11 million River Valley Solar LLC solar farm is on a 21-acre site at West River Road and Two Mile Road in Allegany.

 Olean Times Herald file

ALBANY (TNS) — Fees paid to the state by solar companies that convert agricultural land into solar farms will now go toward preserving other farmland, pursuant to a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The fees were formerly placed in the state's general fund but will now go into the Agricultural and Farmland Viability Protection Fund, which was created by a bill sponsored by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, a mid-Hudson Region Democrat from Saugerties and chair of the Senate's Committee on Agriculture. The bill passed unanimously in both the state Senate and Assembly last summer.

