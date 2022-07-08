Soil and structure removal project completed at WVDP

WEST VALLEY — Environmental Management and its prime contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV) completed the permeable treatment wall soil and structure removal project and restored the area as part of its ongoing cleanup efforts at the West Valley Demonstration Project.
Materials from the soil and structure removal project were used in constructing the permeable treatment wall, which remains in place.
“This project demonstrated the benefits of using the rail line for waste operations, as well as for increased safety, efficiency, and cost-savings,” said Steve Bousquet, Department of Energy-WVDP Deputy Federal Project Director for the Main Plant Process Building. “Our dedicated employees continue to find ways to further improve our cleanup efforts as we look for ways to safely accelerate decommissioning and remediation efforts for the future.”
Workers used the recently upgraded rail line to safely ship 300 containers of soil and 131 containers of debris generated from this project. Both soil and debris containers were shipped from West Valley to Clive, Utah, for disposal. These shipments add to a safe transportation record of more than 25,000 rail miles from January through May 2022.
Upon completion of the demolition and shipping portion of the project, crews used heavy equipment to regrade the area and add topsoil for restoration. The area was then hydroseeded, which is a technique that spreads a specialized, semiliquid grass mixture evenly over bare ground to grow grass and prevent soil erosion.
“Our employees and subcontractors did an excellent job in safely moving this project from paper to completion,” said Linda Michalczak, CHBWV Projects manager. “This accomplishment speaks volumes on the importance of solid communication, following procedures, using lessons learned and teamwork.”
The rail line will also be used during the future demolition of the Main Plant Process Building, which is a priority for 2022.