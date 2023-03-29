Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT WAYNE...WYOMING...CATTARAUGUS... LIVINGSTON...ALLEGANY...MONROE...GENESEE AND ONTARIO COUNTIES... At 507 PM EDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Hamlin Beach State Park to Jamestown. Movement was east at 50 mph. This line of initial rain will quickly change to heavy snow and will move across Western New York this early evening. Visibilities will drop to a quarter mile or less, and wind gusts will increase to around 45 to 55 mph. Expect poor visibility within heavy snow for around an hour or so, with visibility then improving with the departing snow. Roads, wet this early evening may become icy later this evening as temperatures drop well below freezing and pavement surface cools to allow ice formation. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Visibility will quickly drop in heavy snow. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Oswego, Batavia, Olean, Geneva, Canandaigua, Brockport, Geneseo, East Rochester, Hilton, Salamanca, Webster, Fairport, Dansville, Wellsville, Brighton and Gates-North Gates. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 42 and 48. Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 33. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.