OLEAN — Nineteen young racers came together Saturday morning with their pit crews of family members and friends for the return of the Soapbox Derby to Olean.
From the East and West Henley streets crossing, students representing several area schools went head-to-head down the hill of South Union Street toward Ried’s Food Barn in a series of double-elimination races.
Dream It Do It of Western New York, in collaboration with the city of Olean and Manufacturing Club teachers, presented the soapbox derby races, which were held in Olean for the first time since 1972.
Bob Sherburne, who heads the soapbox program in Olean, has been wanting to bring the derby back to Olean for many years — and this weekend that dream came true.
“Thank you to all who helped to make this event a great success,” Sherburne said. “This is what helps bring communities together.”
Evelyn Sabina, Dream It Do It executive director, added, “Thanks to Bob and all the volunteers, sponsors, area manufacturers, teachers, students parents, the city of Olean and the Ralph Wilson Foundation, we made it happen.”
The student racers, ranging in ages 11 to 15, represented the Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Franklinville, Cuba-Rushford and Oswayo Valley school districts.
“One of my favorite moments this weekend was when a driver from Olean was having some trouble with his car and his teammates were down at the bottom of the hill,” Sabina said. “Three Allegany-Limestone students jumped in and helped him fix his car. That’s true sportsmanship!”
To open the event, the National Anthem was sung by Bianca Billoni and Emma Stoeckle of the St. Bonaventure University Choir.
Sponsors for the event included Paul Brown Motors, Mastel Ford, Rick Bokman, Worth W. Smith, Patrick Hollenbeck Edward Jones and area manufacturers.
“Our area manufacturers like to see the students build and tinker with their cars,” Sabina said. “That’s what got them interested in manufacturing when they were young.”
Drivers will next compete at a second regional race in Jamestown on Oct. 1.
Coaches and drivers included:
- Olean City Schools: Coach Christine Gabler; Dominic DiCerbo, Stock, Lokesh Anumalasetty, Super Stock; Liam Austin, Stock; Jadyn Ours, Super Stock; Isaiah Sayer, Super Stock; Jahan Chahal, Super Stock.
- Allegany-Limestone Schools: Coach Chris Kenyon; Sushanth Kondur, Super Stock; Ian Higgins, Super Stock; Brayden Perry, Super Stock; Rhyland Wilder, Stock.
- Portville Schools: Coach Dave Suain; Ava Andrews, Super Stock; Alex Edick, Super Stock; Lucas Lyons, Stock; August Smith-Metler, Super Stock.
- Franklinville Schools: Coach Joe Farrand; Trinity Herman, Super Stock; Kayci Kaluzny, Stock.
- Cuba-Rushford Schools: Coach Mike Meyers; Dalaney Meyers, Super Stock; Henry Meyers, Masters Car.
- Oswayo Valley Schools: Coach Kathryn Cook; Madison Taylor, Super Stock.
Winners:
Super Stock — 1st, Madison Taylor; 2nd, Trinity Herman; 3rd, Sushanth Kondur.
Stock — 1st, Rhyland Wilder; Dominic DiCerbo; 3rd, Kayci Kaluzny.