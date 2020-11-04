OLEAN — When members of the Southern Tier Symphony realized they wouldn’t be able to conduct a live performance in 2020, they decided to go the route of a virtual performance by several of their musicians.
The result will be the 2020-21 Southern Tier Symphony Musical Maskquerade performance at 7 p.m. Saturday on YouTube, said Laura Peterson, pianist and executive director of the Symphony. The site can be accessed through the Symphony’s Facebook page.
The performance, hosted by Conductor Ben Grow, will include interviews with Symphony musicians and guests.
“We had a feeling by mid-summer that we would not be giving a live performance given the way the pandemic was going,” Peterson recalled. “So we put out the word to a bunch of our musicians and tried to see if we could get them to perform for us in a virtual format.”
Peterson said rehearsals and the recording for the online event were a challenge, as all of the music was done online by the musicians.
“I’m doing a solo piece or two, and we have a pre-recorded piece that I’m doing with our timpanist” she said of the musician who plays kettle drums. “But for two of the other pieces, I recorded my part and sent it to the other musicians to (synchronize) with … It’s really been difficult because we were used to rehearsing (together.) One of them was in North Carolina, so she obviously couldn’t rehearse and the other was a flute player and that’s a dangerous instrument right now.”
She explained the flutist has to blow across the top of the instrument, which makes the endeavor unsafe around musicians.
“It’s like singing, it’s hard to do” safely, she commented.
Peterson noted the group couldn’t rehearse via Zoom as there are issues with delays in the transmission of the music for others to hear.
“We’re usually about a second apart, which is incredibly frustrating,” she explained.
“But this has worked out well, and the piece with the flute has worked very well.”
The program is approximately 45 to 50 minutes long and can be watched anytime on YouTube following the initial airing.
“It will be up for anybody who wants to watch it,” she added. “It’s not like it’s going to go up and down (off of YouTube) the same night.”
Peterson said she and Grow will introduce the concert, which will be interspersed with interviews of Olean High School alumni who have pursued musical careers. They include composer Jake Pleakis and Sarah Whitney, daughter of the late John Whitney, who founded the Symphony for area musicians from Western New York and Pennsylvania.
“Hopefully we’ll do this again in February and we’ll try and get (musicians) from Bradford (Pa.) and Portville to show people who have gone on to make careers out of music,” Peterson continued.
“Part of this is to stay in touch with our community, we are given this gift (of the online performance) because we can’t be with them there physically; and to reach out to younger audiences,” she added. “I think the electronic format will really help us.”
Peterson said the Symphony welcomes donations from the community to help it continue on with its endeavors. Those who are interested in donating may use a PayPal link at southerntiersymphony.org.
Peterson said the Symphony appreciates donors who have made the performance possible including the Olean Teachers’ Association, Beef-N-Barrel, Olean Medical Group, Worth W. Smith, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Kevin’s Custom Creations & Repairs and Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home.