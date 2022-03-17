OLEAN — After more than two years of not performing in front of audiences in concert venues, the Southern Tier Symphony is coming together again to present its spring concerts this weekend.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Bonaventure University's Quick Arts Center and 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford's Bromeley Theater.
"It's exciting for everyone to be coming back and picking up instruments again ... and seeing what it's like to hold a live concert," said Laura Peterson, executive director of the symphony.
Live-venue concerts were canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although symphony members performed in online concerts.
Musicians in the symphony come from the local communities of Olean and Bradford, Pa., and from as far away as Cleveland and Toronto. Peterson said they will have had four full rehearsals before opening night — but that is usual for the spring concerts.
The musical selections are as follows:
• Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
• Holberg Suite, Op. 40 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) Prelude Sarabande Gavotte Air Rigaudon
• Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) I. Molto Allegro II. Andante III. Menuetto. Allegretto – Trio IV. Finale. Allegro assai
Benjamin Grow returns as conductor and music director of the symphony.
He has worked with a wide array of ensembles in New York City and serves as principal conductor of Chelsea Opera, co-director/conductor of the sinfonietta Ensemble Échappé presented by the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and he has been in residence at the Italian Academy at Columbia University.
As music director of Tom Cipullo's acclaimed opera, "Glory Denied," at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia, Grow "expertly coached the singers and led the orchestra" (Broad Street Review), and his "fine detailing delivered the ferocious power of this score" (Huffington Post), in what The Philadelphia Inquirer said was the "most unforgettable opera" of the year.
He has also conducted studio recordings and workshops for Opera Philadelphia with artists including Frederica von Stade. Recent engagements include concerts with the Orchestra of St. Luke's.
Grow teaches at The Juilliard School and has been guest conductor at the Manhattan School of Music.
Peterson also noted that Peg Bothner, an accomplished artist and supporter of the symphony who passed away in February at the age of 91, will be honored during the concerts.
In 2017, Bothner received the Supporter of the Arts and Culture award from the Cattaraugus County Arts Council. That recognition included her volunteer work over many years for doing hundreds of individual portraits of the residents in the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
In spring of 2021, she was the featured artist in the Tri-County Arts Council gallery feature “Maestro Moods,” which was so well attended that numerous extra “meet the artist” sessions were required. In September, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tri-County Arts Council.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or purchased on the Southern Tier Symphony website — southerntiersymph.org — and picked up at will call.
A notice on the symphony's website indicates that vaccination verification and proof of ID is required upon arrival for the concerts. Masks are "strongly recommended" at St. Bonaventure and required at Pitt-Bradford.