Residents are encouraged to complete a state broadband survey to help determine the accessibility, reliability and affordability of high-speed internet in the Southern Tier.
“The pandemic laid bare how important access to high-speed, reliable internet is to our community,” Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “Access has always been a problem, but the digital divide became a digital chasm as people were forced to work from home and their children went to remote learning. The prevalence of ‘internet deserts’ is one of the biggest challenges facing our rural communities.”
The New York State Department of Public Service will use the survey results to map broadband infrastructure across New York State and identify communities in need. The results of the survey will also help counties, towns and villages advocate for additional federal and state support for broadband expansion projects. The survey deadline is Friday, March 18.
A link to the survey can be found at: https://www.empirestatebroadband.com/
Those completing the survey from home are asked to click the two-part, “Speed Test and Survey,” which will test the speed of their internet connection before taking the survey. If completing the survey via phone or when not at home, click the “Survey Only” link.
Those without an internet connection can call toll free at (855) 692-2627, to have a paper survey sent to them.
“Bringing broadband to our rural communities today is as critical as the electrification of rural America was in the early 20th century,” Borrello said. “In order for our children, our residents and industries to compete with their peers on the world stage, they need access to reliable high-speed internet.”