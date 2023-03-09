OLEAN — The anti-opioid Narcan is safe and effective, area health care and addiction service agencies reassured on Thursday.

Southern Tier Health Care System, working with Olean General Hospital, the Cattaraugus County Health Department, the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services, CASA-Trinity and the MATTERS Network, sought to assure the community that myths on safety for the compound, also known as naloxone, are untrue.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social