OLEAN — Virtual meetings and events are the “new norm” for businesses and organizations — and the annual Corporate Challenge is no exception for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 10th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge is now a virtual run/walk, to be held Oct. 1-8. Challenge hosts, the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in the wellness event.
“We’re working hard to continue to promote good health and wellness within our community regardless of our circumstances and encourage all to come together to make the most of what we are permitted to do,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager. “It’s time to show off how those home workouts have benefited you.
“Whether you are working from home, social distancing at the office or company plant, a runner or walker,” she added, “here’s a race that inspires competition through team racing.”
Instead of gathering all together on one day, the GOACC is offering everyone the new, flexible option. Participants may choose when they walk or run during a preferred time between Oct. 1-8. Participants can choose their courses and they can have fun by challenging co-workers, family, friends and others through social media posts, or even host a competition among peers.
The event was created by GOACC with the goal of promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition.
“The Corporate Challenge allows local businesses to compete in a participate and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie,” Dreher said.
The race is open to both corporate and community teams, complete with individual awards: fastest CEO, fastest man, and fastest woman, as well as community team and corporate team awards.
Teams must be set before a race date as running or walking — if competing as a team. A community team is made up of friends, family and non-employment associates. A corporate team consists of employees of a company — this includes spouse if a spouse’s employer doesn’t compete.
The registration fee remains $22 per participant, which includes a shirt, race buff and food voucher to Pizzaland.
To report your time, GOACC will make it easy to electronically submit “finish times,” or participants can choose to not submit their times.
The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
Sponsors for the challenge include BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, The Mix 101.5/WMXO, Sanzo Beverages and Pepsi Bottling Company of Jamestown. From small companies to large corporations, the event will promote health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals.
For more information or registration details, call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.