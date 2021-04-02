OLEAN — Lester Simonds of Bradford, Pa. took home the grand prize of $20,000 in the Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School St. Patrick’s Day raffle fundraiser.
School officials said Simonds “was overjoyed at the big win” and noted that he would “put the money away for a bit until he decided what he’d like to purchase.”
Samantha Bennett, employee of Third Base, sold Simonds his ticket and, as a result, earned $1,000.
In addition, more than $11,000 more was awarded to ticket holders: Nancy Weller, Katie Harjo, Tina and Brian Dunkle, Jody Murphey, Bill Howard, Katie Gies, Sue Stevenson, Bill Moore, Norm Reinhart/Gary Harvey/Tom Deckman, Jason Dunn, Karie Benjamin, Mike Williams, Heather Tomes, Terri Mott, Crystal McDivitt, Lisa Brooks, Paula Derwick and Andrew Warner.
Dan Spring won an Ellicottville Tasting package, which consisted of donations from John Harvard Brewhouse, Ellicottville Distillery, Winery of Ellicottville and Watson’s Chocolates.
Lisa Clark won a new 65-inch HD television; Andy and Katie Moore won two autographed Buffalo Bills jerseys from Gabriel Davis and John Brown, as well as a Jim Kelly autographed mini-helmet; Berniece Raab won a Lotto Board containing $50 of tickets; and Andy and Tracy Ludden won a prize in the 50/50 raffle.
The schools thanked the community for its support and congratulated the winners of the raffle series. Volunteers served more than 1,400 meals to raffle-ticket holders in the drive-through event.
The school also thanked local businesses and organizations that helped sell tickets: Sports Locker, McFall Does it All, Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Union Sales, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, St. John’s Church, Third Base, Cindy’s Craft Co-op, Anderson Shortell, El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant and Go To Meals.
Sponsors included: Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, SolEpoxy, Inc., Ellicott Development, the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Community Bank, Acme Business, Enchanted Mountain Eyecare, L.C. Whitford, Hedley Brook Insurance, Duggan & Duggan, Olean Area Federal Credit Union and Crandall’s Memorials.