OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School (STCS) and Archbishop Walsh Academy announced their honor rolls for the final marking period of the 2020-21 school year.

STCS High Honor Roll

  • 3rd Grade: Nicholas Dove
  • 4th Grade: Meghan Forney, Caleb McAndrew, Aidan McCarty, Joseph Miller, Zoe Rickert, Emily Warters
  • 6th Grade: Amelia Miller, Elisabeth Snyder
  • 7th Grade: John Neeson, Emerson Ortego, Madison Vinelli
  • 8th Grade: Mychal Forney, Luca Quinn

STCS Honor Roll

  • 3rd Grade: Finley Budd, Bianca Davies, Gracelynn Lutes, Benjamin Power, Jayla Redeye, Charlie Vinelli
  • 4th Grade: Matthew Isch, Whitney Powers, Rohan Swenson
  • 5th Grade: Alison Anastasia, Jourdin Clarke, Kurryn Glowacki, Charli Rae Hill, Ashton Ortego
  • 6th Grade: Alexandria Brockel, Max Kalyan, Olive Pincoski, Arianna Wolf
  • 7th Grade: Grace Kwagalakwe

STCS Merit Roll

  • 3rd Grade: Ginger Mohr, Adalynne Searles
  • 4th Grade: Tianna Brantley, Liyah Derwick
  • 5th Grade: Hailey George, Hayden John
  • 6th Grade: Lovella Kalyan, Liam Searles, Juliana Smith
  • 7th Grade: Talise Knoxsah, Shaine Croker
  • 8th Grade: Chloe Stanczykowski

Walsh High Honor Roll

  • Freshmen: Maria Rickert, Anna Sophia Widger;
  • Sophomores: Payton Howard, Parveen Saba, Samantha Soyke
  • Juniors: Abby Bailey, Dominic Esposito, Noella Policastro, Catherine Przybyla, Everett Swenson
  • Seniors: Genevieve Smith

Walsh Honor Roll

  • Freshmen: Jon Przybyla, Aiden Smith, Dominik Thompson, Rebekah Wolters
  • Juniors: Keely Policastro
  • Seniors: Max Garvin, Jade Jimerson, Patricio Tufino

Walsh Merit Roll

  • Sophomores: Greg Carl, Colton Schuman
  • Juniors: Clarissa Smith
  • Seniors: Olivia Williams

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...