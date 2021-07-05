OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School (STCS) and Archbishop Walsh Academy announced their honor rolls for the final marking period of the 2020-21 school year.
STCS High Honor Roll
- 3rd Grade: Nicholas Dove
- 4th Grade: Meghan Forney, Caleb McAndrew, Aidan McCarty, Joseph Miller, Zoe Rickert, Emily Warters
- 6th Grade: Amelia Miller, Elisabeth Snyder
- 7th Grade: John Neeson, Emerson Ortego, Madison Vinelli
- 8th Grade: Mychal Forney, Luca Quinn
STCS Honor Roll
- 3rd Grade: Finley Budd, Bianca Davies, Gracelynn Lutes, Benjamin Power, Jayla Redeye, Charlie Vinelli
- 4th Grade: Matthew Isch, Whitney Powers, Rohan Swenson
- 5th Grade: Alison Anastasia, Jourdin Clarke, Kurryn Glowacki, Charli Rae Hill, Ashton Ortego
- 6th Grade: Alexandria Brockel, Max Kalyan, Olive Pincoski, Arianna Wolf
- 7th Grade: Grace Kwagalakwe
STCS Merit Roll
- 3rd Grade: Ginger Mohr, Adalynne Searles
- 4th Grade: Tianna Brantley, Liyah Derwick
- 5th Grade: Hailey George, Hayden John
- 6th Grade: Lovella Kalyan, Liam Searles, Juliana Smith
- 7th Grade: Talise Knoxsah, Shaine Croker
- 8th Grade: Chloe Stanczykowski
Walsh High Honor Roll
- Freshmen: Maria Rickert, Anna Sophia Widger;
- Sophomores: Payton Howard, Parveen Saba, Samantha Soyke
- Juniors: Abby Bailey, Dominic Esposito, Noella Policastro, Catherine Przybyla, Everett Swenson
- Seniors: Genevieve Smith
Walsh Honor Roll
- Freshmen: Jon Przybyla, Aiden Smith, Dominik Thompson, Rebekah Wolters
- Juniors: Keely Policastro
- Seniors: Max Garvin, Jade Jimerson, Patricio Tufino
Walsh Merit Roll
- Sophomores: Greg Carl, Colton Schuman
- Juniors: Clarissa Smith
- Seniors: Olivia Williams