ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone School Superintendent Tony Giannicchi shared a “good” problem with the Board of Education Tuesday: So many activities.
“It’s a good problem to have,” the superintendent told the board.
With this being School Spirit Week, there were already plenty of activities leading up to Saturday’s dance at the school bus garage that had been postponed from earlier in the year for warmer weather.
Then the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team won the overall Section 6 Class B title game against the Olean Huskies on Tuesday at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. That led to this Saturday night’s matchup with the Section 5 winner for the right to go to state semifinals.
With a large number of students — players and supporters — planning on being at the Far West championship game, it wasn’t a difficult decision to postpone the dance yet again, Giannicchi said.
“The indoor track team did exceptionally well, too,” the superintendent said. “It goes along with school spirit.”
No makeup date has been set for the school dance yet.
The board heard the first budget presentations for athletics, food service, buildings and grounds and technology. “It’s in its beginning stages,” the superintendent said.
Board members set a budget hearing for May 3 at 6 p.m. at the school. Voting will be May 17 from noon to 8 p.m.
For a smaller capital project this year, the board agreed to spend up to $100,000 to address issues with lighting in the school theater. Last year the project involved renovations at the swimming pool.
Giannicchi also reported on electric buses which was a major topic at a school superintendents meeting over the weekend in Albany. The state is mandating a shift to electric buses by 2035.
The superintendent thinks that timeline will not be practical. “I don’t think the electric buses are so far along,.” he said. “Especially for rural areas and in the North. We would love to be in an electric bus pilot program.”
There are questions surrounding the effect of the cold weather on batteries, salt and hills, as well as resale value, Giannicchi said.