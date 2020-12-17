The first heavy snowstorm of the season brought approximately 7 to 8 inches of snow to Olean and the surrounding area, with snow falling from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.
Commuters Thursday morning saw some snow and slick spots on roads, while there were several reports overnight of vehicle slide-offs in Cattaraugus County. A tractor-trailer was reported on its side late Wednesday night at Seneca Junction.
In the city of Olean, residents were clearing snow off their vehicles and shoveling their walks and driveways in the morning sun as the outer edge of the nor'easter that struck heavily in the Mid-Atlantic moved out of the area.
Farther to the east in the Southern Tier, the Binghamton area was hit hard by the snowstorm.
Binghamton set a new record with more than 3 feet of snow as of Thursday morning. At 6:40 a.m., the Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Binghamton’s previous 2-day snowfall record was 35.3 inches, set in March 2017.
Endicott reported 40.5 inches of snow Thursday morning and nearby locations Vestal and Johnson City also saw up to 37.5 inches of snowfall.
Photos on social media show cars buried under snow and residents, waist-deep in white, struggling to dig out their driveways.
The weather service upgraded and expanded winter weather alerts across Upstate New York on Wednesday, issuing winter storm warnings for much of the Southern Tier and into the Adirondacks due to a costal storm’s shift west. Some parts were seeing rates of more than 4 inches an hour overnight, making driving nearly impossible.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 18 New York counties as a result of the storm. The counties included in the declaration are Albany, Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster and Washington.
A number of travel restrictions and speed-limit reductions have also been implemented by state transportation agencies.
"New Yorkers are no strangers to extreme winter weather and we will get through this as we always do," the governor said in a press statement. "We have thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment engaged in operations throughout the state and will continue to do everything we can to help communities until the job is done."
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel so snow plows and road crews can clear roads as quickly and as safely as possible.
It took Fred Cullin, 23, more than an hour and a half to dig his way out of his steep, lakeside driveway in Ithaca that was packed with nearly 3 feet of snow piled up by plows.
"It was pretty crazy," Cullin told the Associated Press. "Shoveling uphill, on ice, was definitely interesting."
He then drove to work at a brewery about 45 minutes north, noting: "The roads are pretty darn brutal. I'm driving in an area I usually do about 60 mph in and I'm cruising at about 40 just to be safe."
In Pennsylvania, the Williamsport Regional Airport made history in reporting 24.7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The Associated Press reported that forecasters said the Williamsport total was the most snow in that location from a single storm on record, breaking the previous record of 24.1 inches set there in January 1964.
Much of the Pennsylvania's western and central regions saw accumulations in the double digits.
Boston already broke the record for snowfall on Dec. 17, recording 9.1 inches falling since midnight on Wednesday, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said.
"That is the new record right now, and it will probably be more before it's done," Bryce Williams said. The previous record for snow fall on Dec. 17 was recorded in 2013 when 6.4 inches fell in Boston. High elevations in the Berkshires saw the most snow, more than a foot, in Massachusetts. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast through Thursday afternoon, with another 3 to 4 inches accumulating before slowly tapering off.
Hazardous road conditions were reported in multiple states, causing dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York. New York State Police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-787 in downtown Albany.
The storm came at a critical time of the coronavirus pandemic, though officials said they didn't expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution. COVID-19 vaccines started being given to frontline health care workers earlier this week.
The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park — much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches. There was just 4.8 inches of snow tallied in New York City last year.
The storm spurred a shutdown of outdoor dining spaces in New York City that have been set up in roadways during the pandemic and equipped with heaters and other features for winter.
Coming just days after the state again shut down indoor dining in the city, the storm "couldn't have come at a worse time," said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, an industry group. "It poses tremendous financial challenges to many restaurants, plus all the stress of securing outdoor dining setups for the weather while hoping what they invested their money in doesn't get destroyed in the snowstorm."