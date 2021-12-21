“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow.”
That’s the expectant lyric from the popular holiday-season song. But will there be snow in our area for Christmas this year?
It’s not likely.
“There are opportunities for some snow showers,” said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, on Monday. “First coming in Tuesday night into Wednesday behind the cold front. Through Wednesday night, maybe up to an inch in the higher terrain and even less than that in the lower regions.”
But Thursday will be a sunny day with a high about 36, so even if some snow falls this week, it’s not likely to stay.
“The other chance (of snow) comes Friday night, Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, but at best it will be a mix of rain and snow and turn to all rain,” Alumbaugh said. The low will stay above freezing, in the mid-30s.
So, no, it’s pretty safe to say we’re not going to have a white Christmas.
As of the forecast on Monday, Christmas Day on Saturday will reach a high in the mid-40s and there’s a possibility of showers Saturday morning, staying partly cloudy. There’s a continuing chance of some showers in the day and it will stay cloudy on Christmas night with a low around 27.
If you’re traveling or out and about Sunday, it’s expected to be a sunny day with a high near 39, and stay cloudy overnight with a low of 25.