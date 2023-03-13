Weekend storm hits county

A Cattaraugus County Public Works snowplow clears snow from Humphrey Road in the town of Humphrey Friday afternoon. A Nor’easter is expected to hit much of the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — While more snow is on the way, the region will miss the bulk of the Nor’easter bearing down on the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued alerts for snowfall, beginning Tuesday morning and running until Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cattaraugus County from 2 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Between 4-7 inches of snow are expected to accumulate in Western New York, but higher levels are expected across the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills.

