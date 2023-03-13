OLEAN — While more snow is on the way, the region will miss the bulk of the Nor’easter bearing down on the state Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued alerts for snowfall, beginning Tuesday morning and running until Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cattaraugus County from 2 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Between 4-7 inches of snow are expected to accumulate in Western New York, but higher levels are expected across the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills.
“Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS reported.
An advisory issued for counties further east, including Allegany County, also called for 4-7 inches of snow, as well as wind gusts up to 35 mph. The advisory runs from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL issued a state of emergency effective at 8 p.m. Monday to include Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Yates counties, as well as contiguous counties.
“New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region,” Hochul said. “State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response. This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job.”
In preparation for the storm, the New York State Thruway Authority will ban tandem and empty tractor trailers beginning at 8 p.m. Monday from Interstate 87 exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84) to Interstate 90 exit 36 (Interstate 81) and the length of the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts border. Other commercial restrictions have been identified, including a "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory on Route 17 east of Binghamton.
State officials advise residents to not drive unless necessary. If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.
For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. For winter safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit 211nys.org.
WITH THE STORM on the way, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to take steps to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.
Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes. An average of 85 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.
In the case of a power outage, follow these important life-saving tips:
- Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed, even if doors and windows are open. Operate them at least 20 feet away from the house. Check that portable generators have been maintained properly and read and follow the labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.
- Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator.
- Check CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. If the alarm sounds, get outside immediately and then call 911.
- Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.
- Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire. Always use a wall outlet for heaters, and never use a power strip or run the heater’s cord under rugs or carpeting. Make sure the heater is not near water. Never touch it if you are wet. Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over. Never leave it running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards. If the heater’s cord or plug is hot, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person.
- Never use charcoal indoors, even in a garage with the door open.
- Use caution when burning candles. Do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended or when sleeping.
- If you smell or hear gas leaking, leave immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside the home. Do not operate any electronics.