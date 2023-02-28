SALAMANCA — Join the Seneca Nation, Salamanca city officials and other community partners for a two-day outdoor recreation planning workshop on March 8-9 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission and the Appalachian Regional Commission have selected the Seneca Nation, in partnership with the city, as a community to receive planning assistance through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, which aims to help communities enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and strengthen downtowns.
Sandi Brundage, city grant administrator, said she and the mayor have been working with the Nation on a grant through the program. She said some national representatives will be coming to the workshops at the theater.
“That’s an open forum for anyone who wants to come and weigh in on the economy, specifically that section of Main Street from the theater to Sycamore Avenue as one area we’re concerned about,” Brundage said.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Salamanca’s unique cultural, artistic, historical and natural resources can be highlighted and enhanced to create an even more family- and visitor-friendly recreational economy, Brundage said.
“We don’t want this to be a bedroom of another community, not a pass-through community to get from here to there, but as a place people will actually stop in and spend their dollars and enjoy their visit,” she added. “While we understand there are a number of shops currently that are here that are drawing customers, is that really what we want as our vision for the future?”
The goal is to help celebrate and create new opportunities for the area’s beautiful waterways, talented Native artists and traditions to experience.
“We first met with them about a year ago in January,” Brundage said. “There are some really good ideas and concepts floating around, and some really good people who are partnering on this.”
The community workshop and action planning sessions will be held Wednesday, March 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the theater at 10 Main St.
The event is free and open to all, but registration is requested so attendees can be emailed a welcome packet. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3hATAJa.
For questions, contact Courtney John-Jemison of the Seneca Nation Community Planning & Development Department, at (716) 532-4900 ext. 5093 or email courtney.john.jemison@sni.org.
