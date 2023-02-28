Salamanca Main Street

A community forum and workshop series to discuss the future of Salamanca’s Main Street and the downtown area are set for March 8 and 9 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.

 Press photo by Kellen M. Quigley

SALAMANCA — Join the Seneca Nation, Salamanca city officials and other community partners for a two-day outdoor recreation planning workshop on March 8-9 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission and the Appalachian Regional Commission have selected the Seneca Nation, in partnership with the city, as a community to receive planning assistance through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, which aims to help communities enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and strengthen downtowns.

