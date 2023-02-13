OLEAN — The Emergency Allotments benefits issued through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are ending in February, according to the Cattaraugus County Social Services Department.
No emergency allotment benefits will be issued in March.
The recently passed Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 discontinued the emergency allotment benefits. SNAP benefits will return to the normal amount for each household next month.
New York state plans to send letters to SNAP households this month announcing the end of the emergency allotment benefits.
They are also planning to send text messages to SNAP households. It is important that SNAP recipients know that while the state may send texts sharing information regarding the program, the state will never ask for a SNAP card number or PIN.
“The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services realizes that this represents a very short turnaround to prepare households for the significant change in benefits, but the legislation does not provide flexibility for states to offer additional issuances after February,” the office said in an emailed statement.
If you have any questions about the SNAP emergency allotment, contact the Department of Social Services at (716) 373-3065.