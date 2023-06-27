State officials warned that smoke from out-of-control wildfires in Canada is again drifting to Western and other parts of New York.
The state health and environmental conservation departments issued an air-quality health advisory all day Wednesday for Western and Central New York.
The worst air quality Wednesday is expected in WNY. The state says the air there will be “unhealthy,” which means it could cause itchy eyes and respiratory problems even for people who are relatively healthy.
Forecasts showed a cold front entering Western New York from the northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, reaching downstate regions by Wednesday evening, with winds expected to bring significant near-surface smoke impacts statewide.
Although forecast uncertainty remains, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday. Projections showed the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York state during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state.
Additional details on the forecast for Thursday will be made available Wednesday.
“Given the heightened air pollution levels we are anticipating across much of the state, the New York State Department of Health recommends New Yorkers in impacted areas limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects,” said Dr. James McDonald, state health commissioner.
People who are especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible, McDonald said.