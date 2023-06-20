OLEAN -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned, but the effects will be far less noticeable than they were two weeks ago.
As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality in Olean was classified as "moderate" under the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index with a score of 61. The threshold between good and moderate is an AQI of 50, while the threshold between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups is 100. The rating jumped to 169 on June 7 due to the fires, classified as "unhealthy" for all individuals.
In moderate situations, the EPA encourages those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution to consider reducing activity levels or shorten the amount of time of outdoor activity.
State officials warned residents to continue paying attention to the AQI in case smoke becomes more of a problem again.
"While we continue to monitor air quality and our brave Forest Rangers assist with wildfire suppression efforts in Quebec, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to remain visible, although its impacts will be limited at ground level," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "As smoke moves across Western and Central New York today, I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant. If you are in a vulnerable group, please monitor the latest information and if an Air Quality Advisory is issued this summer, take steps to protect yourself."
The five classes of air pollutants are particle pollution, which is what the smoke from the wildfires is classified as, ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.
Starting in early June due to lightning, the Central Canada wildfires have burned around 100,000 acres. While regular weather patterns flow west to east, weather variations pushed the smoke south, blanketing much of the Northeast in heavy smoke that delayed flights and saw air quality as the worst for the region in decades. Locally, heavy smoke conditions led to event cancellations two weeks ago, and residents in the area reported smelling smoke as well as irritated noses and throats because of particulates in the air. Smoke was thick enough June 7 that at some points in the day the distant hills were obscured from view.