Smethport man killed in accident
TURTLEPOINT, Pa. — A McKeCounty man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening.
Pennsylvania State Police reported Saturday that a vehicle operated by David L. Shick, 78, of Smethport, was driving at 11:37 p.m. Friday on Champlin Hill Road in Annin Township, when he lost control, presumably due to icy conditions.
The vehicle reportedly crossed the westbound lane and west berm before leaving the roadway, traveling approximately 116 feet before striking a tree. Troopers said the vehicle then traveled 29 feet before striking a second tree, coming to rest about 20 feet off the westbound shoulder.
A passenger, Linda R. Shick, 76, of Smethport, was reportedly not injured.