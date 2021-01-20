OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport is doing better financially, but officials hope to further improve the outlook of the Ischua facility.
During a presentation to the Common Council’s strategic planning committee Tuesday, Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring reported that financial losses at the airport have decreased significantly, but there are opportunities to improve the facility and its operation in the future.
The city spent roughly $56,500 more on the airport in the 2019-20 fiscal year than it took in from revenue, Ring said — about half of the loss originally expected in the city budget, and a third of the $161,000 reported in the 2017-18 fiscal year. He said changes ranged from raising rents and converting to LED lighting to ditching the $1,000-a-year satellite TV service for the pilots’ lounge.
The bulk of revenue for the airport is from fuel resale and hangar rentals, he added, with hangar rentals remaining relatively steady even in the off season.
“We have a waiting list for the new T-hangar,” he said, noting that even in the older T-hangar in need of replacement or refurbishment “we were at capacity right up to the pandemic.
“It’s a nice facility — 20 years ago, it was really run down,” Ring said. “About 10 to 15 years ago, we started taking on capital projects.”
The airport recorded 504 takeoffs or landings in 2020, Ring said — only counting flights in and out taking place while staff was on hand between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. The tally was down from 620 in 2019, which he attributed largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost two-thirds of flights are by airplanes based at other airports, he said. About 34% of flights were visiting business flights, with another 28% were visiting pleasure flights.
Mayor Bill Aiello reported his efforts with county Legislator Frank Higgins, R-Olean, to create an ad hoc committee with city, county and business leaders is moving forward.
“How can we get the county more involved, and how can we promote the airport better,” are the questions to be investigated by the committee, the mayor said.
The county has traditionally offered assistance for projects at the facility, the mayor said, with an $85,000 allocation for 2021, up from around $17,000 in recent years.
“That’s what’s really needed,” Crawford said, especially to help boost usage. “It is a good facility if people would just use it.”
More federally-funded projects on the horizon are expected to need a local contribution, Ring said, such as a $2.79 million runway repaving project and $1.53 million taxiway rehabilitation. The local share of the projects — 5% of the total cost, with the remainder funded by the FAA and state — would be about $200,000.
To help offset those costs, “we’ll do our best to keep exploring more revenue sources,” Ring said.
Attempts to find a private airport operator were not fruitful, he said, however the long, complicated process to have the facility used by the National Guard could be worth exploring.
“There’s a lot of ideas that can be explored,” he added, but a full-time airport manager who can devote full work weeks to following leads and negotiating could be the key.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said now is the time to have such a conversation, as the budget process is beginning for the 2021-22 budget year.
Crawford also suggested looking at reducing operating hours in the winter — flight numbers in winter months dropped into the single digits per month in 2020, compared to 100 or more flights in each July and August.
The airport, built in the town of Ischua in the late 1950s, has a 4,800-foot paved runway.
In another attempt to lower costs, Aiello noted that a grievance has been lodged in an attempt to lower the property taxes on the site — the city pays more than $16,000 a year in property taxes on the facility.