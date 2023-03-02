Kids Heart Challenge

Amanda Auman shares results of the Kids Heart Challenge during an assembly at Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School.

 Provided

The Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School joined with the American Heart Association by taking part in the annual Kids Heart Challenge.

The challenge focuses on whole-body wellness, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations for the American Heart Association to help kids facing heart-health issues.

Kids Heart Challenge

Students at Bolivar-Richburg Elementary display the exact amount of funds raised for the Kids Heart Challenge.

