The Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School joined with the American Heart Association by taking part in the annual Kids Heart Challenge.
The challenge focuses on whole-body wellness, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations for the American Heart Association to help kids facing heart-health issues.
As part of the challenge, students learned different ways to check their heart rate and how physical activity keeps their hearts strong. All students watched videos on how to perform hands-only CPR and how to recognize the signs of a stroke.
The students and families of Bolivar-Richburg Elementary raised a total of $15,675 for the American Heart Association. Zoey Galayda was the top fundraiser at the school, bringing in a total of $1,080. At a schoolwide assembly, Zoey had the opportunity to slime her physical education teacher and toss a pie in the face of another teacher.
Six other top earning students had the chance to pie a teacher or staff member.
Amanda Auman, physical education teacher at Bolivar-Richburg Elementary and the Kids Heart Challenge coordinator, said, "I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support that our school has received from the community, families and friends for this year’s Kids Heart Challenge. It all started six years ago with a goal of $1,000 and has grown into such a meaningful event for so many.
"Without the support of the community, this campaign would not be possible — thank you to all for spreading the word about the importance of keeping hearts healthy,” she said.
